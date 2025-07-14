Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars from Boat, JBL, Sony, and More

Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback on select bank credit and debit cards.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 18:11 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars from Boat, JBL, Sony, and More

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony's HT-S40R (pictured) comes with a subwoofer and wireless rear speakers

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day sale offers up to 65 percent off on soundbars
  • The Sony HT-S40R is currently listed at an effective price of Rs. 20,490
  • Other benefits include no-cost EMI options and bank offers
Advertisement

After three full days of offers on a wide range of products, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is set to end tonight. However, there are still some great deals you can grab across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, soundbars, TVs, and other electronics. The e-commerce giant offers discounts of up to 60 percent on speakers and soundbars, enabling customers to purchase them at considerably lower rates than their listed MRP. Here, we have listed down the best handpicked deals on soundbars across various price ranges to help you make an informed buying decision. However, the sale ends tonight, so you must hurry up and grab the deals before they end.

During the Amazon sale, you can find a notable deal on the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro. It is a 5.1 channel soundbar which comes with wireless satellite speakers and Dolby Audio. While it is listed on the e-commerce platform with a price tag of Rs. 48,999, you can purchase it for as low as Rs. 7,249 till tonight.

Best Deals on Soundbars During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Customers with an ICICI Bank Credit, Debit Card, or SBI Credit Card can unlock savings of 10 percent up to Rs. 6,250 on purchases. Alternatively, transactions can be carried out with Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance to avail of additional cashback rewards. However, they must note that the discounted amount will vary based on the product, and the final price inclusive of all the offers will be reflected at the time of checkout. Lastly, if you do not wish to pay the entire cost of the soundbar upfront, there are no-cost EMI offers that can be taken advantage of.

So, here is a look at the best deals on soundbars during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 4000 Rs. 39,999 Rs. 6,299 Buy Here
Sonos Arc Ultra Rs. 99,990 Rs. 99,999 Buy Here
Bose Ultra Soundbar Rs. 104,900 Rs. 79,920 Buy Here
LG S65TR Rs. 37,990 Rs. 19,490 Buy Here
Govo GoSurround 975 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 7,289 Buy Here
Sony HT-S40R Rs. 36,999 Rs. 20,490 Buy Here
Zebronics Jukebar 9500 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 7,249 Buy Here
boAt Aavante Bar Quake Pro Rs. 14,990 Rs. 4,799 Buy Here
JBL Cinema SB271 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
LG SQ75TR Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,990 Buy Here
Sennheiser Ambeo Mini Rs. 74,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony HT-S40R

Sony HT-S40R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5.1-channel speaker system at a good price 
  • Loud, well-tuned sound for TV and movies 
  • Very good subwoofer and bar speaker performance 
  • Good connectivity options
  • Bad
  • Lots of wiring 
  • Not too good for music
Read detailed Sony HT-S40R review
Speaker Type Soundbar
Colour Black
Configuration 5.1 (6 Channel)
Power Output 600W
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon sale, soundbar, Sony, JBL, Bose, sonos, boat, mivi, govo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars from Boat, JBL, Sony, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, Compact Design
  2. Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. iQOO Z10R India Launch Teased; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26+ or Galaxy S26 Edge May Get Improved Ultrawide Camera
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Display
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Live Updates: Top Last-Minute Deals on Day 3
  8. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G to Launch Soon in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26+ or Galaxy S26 Edge May Launch With 50-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera
  3. Qualcomm Working On New Snapdragon SW6100 SoC for Wearables: Report
  4. Google Said to Be Adding a Search Bar to Gemini’s Android App
  5. Shubhanshu Shukla Bids Farewell from ISS, Honours India’s Space Legacy
  6. Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch
  7. Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Delayed to 2026: Mark Gurman
  8. Google Working On New AI Feature for Gboard to Improve Voice Typing Feature: Report
  9. Vivo X200 FE Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
  10. Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Screen, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »