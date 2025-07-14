Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Amazon is offering 10 percent off on transactions made using SBI bank credit cards and ICICI bank debit and credit cards.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 18:10 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 can be purchased for a net effective price of Rs. 59,999 during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

Highlights
  • Just a few hours left before the end of the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale
  • iPhone 16e is available at a net effective price of Rs. 47,999
  • The Amazon sale is exclusive to Prime subscribers
Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is coming to an end in just a few hours. The annual sale event for Prime subscribers began on July 12 and is going to conclude at midnight on July 14. However, if you were busy during the weekend, there is still time for you to take advantage of the last-minute deals still available on the platform. Before midnight, you can find great discounts on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, washing machines, dashcams, and even smart trolley bags.

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant is offering direct discounts on products across a wide range of categories. But that's not all. Buyers can further bring the effective price of products by taking advantage of the available bank offers. If Prime subscribers make payments using SBI bank credit cards and ICICI bank debit and credit cards to avail of another 10 percent from their total bill, provided their total cart value matches the minimum requirement. To manage finances better, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI for up to 24 months on select products.

One of the last-minute deals includes the iPhone 16e, which was launched in February. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen alongwith a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is equipped with Apple's A18 processor paired with up to 512GB of internal storage. It also sports a 48-megapixel single rear camera, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. During the sale, the iPhone 16e can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs. 47,999, including all offers.

Apart from that, Prime subscribers can also find deals on smartphones from Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, as well as home appliances from major brands. Here, we have curated a list of the top last-minute deals that you can find. Alternatively, you can find top deals on cameras here, and a curation of best offers on laptops here.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Model List Price Sale Price
iPhone 16e Rs. 59,499 Rs. 50,499
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 24,999
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 18,998
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 64,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rs. 44,999 Rs. 28,499
Sony Bravia 2 (65-inch) Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 78,500
LG UR75 Series 4K (55-inch) Rs. 71,990 Rs. 40,990
LG fully-automatic front load washing machine (9Kg) Rs. 53,990 Rs. 38,990
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K Rs. 21,990 Rs. 11,490
Safari Trackr 8 Smart Trolley Bag Rs. 8,998 Rs. 3,999
Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
