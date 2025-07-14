Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is coming to an end in just a few hours. The annual sale event for Prime subscribers began on July 12 and is going to conclude at midnight on July 14. However, if you were busy during the weekend, there is still time for you to take advantage of the last-minute deals still available on the platform. Before midnight, you can find great discounts on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, washing machines, dashcams, and even smart trolley bags.

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant is offering direct discounts on products across a wide range of categories. But that's not all. Buyers can further bring the effective price of products by taking advantage of the available bank offers. If Prime subscribers make payments using SBI bank credit cards and ICICI bank debit and credit cards to avail of another 10 percent from their total bill, provided their total cart value matches the minimum requirement. To manage finances better, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI for up to 24 months on select products.

One of the last-minute deals includes the iPhone 16e, which was launched in February. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen alongwith a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is equipped with Apple's A18 processor paired with up to 512GB of internal storage. It also sports a 48-megapixel single rear camera, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. During the sale, the iPhone 16e can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs. 47,999, including all offers.

Apart from that, Prime subscribers can also find deals on smartphones from Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, as well as home appliances from major brands. Here, we have curated a list of the top last-minute deals that you can find. Alternatively, you can find top deals on cameras here, and a curation of best offers on laptops here.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.