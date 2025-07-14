Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 70 Percent Discount on Headphones from JBL, Sony, and More

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 in India ends today, July 14.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 17:07 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 70 Percent Discount on Headphones from JBL, Sony, and More

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the company's flagship over-ear headphones from 2022

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day sale brings discounts on headphones from Sony, JBL, more
  • Buyers can avail of instant discount, no-cost EMI options and bank offers
  • The Prime Day Sale 2025 in India ends tonight
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 began on Saturday and goes on till midnight today. The e-commerce giant's ongoing sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members in India. It brings a range of discounts, deals and offers on consumer electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, TVs, and home appliances. For example, buyers can take advantage of top deals on best-selling laptops, offers on PlayStation 5 and accessories, and last-minute deals on 1.5 ton air conditioners. If you are someone looking for a reliable pair of headphones, then we have curated a list of some of the best deals for you to choose from. But with mere hours to go till the Amazon sale ends, you must hurry and purchase them right away to get big discounts.

Among these items are headphones from top brands like Bose, JBL, and Sony which are listed with price cuts.

Up to 70 Percent Discounts on Headphones During Amazon Sale

Beyond the direct price cuts, Amazon is offering additional bank-related offers that can be applied at the time of purchase. ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, along with SBI Credit Card holders can enjoy savings of 10 percent up to Rs. 6,250. Customers can also apply coupon-related discounts when adding products to their cart for further savings. However, the discounted amount varies depending on the product and will be reflected at the time of checkout.

Lastly, those who choose to pay using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may also be eligible for additional cashback rewards. Do note that these additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions which are listed on the e-commerce giant's website.

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 22,490 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Rs. 35,900 Rs. 22,900 Buy Now
Sennheiser Accentum Special Edition Rs. 20,990 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
JBL Live 770NC Rs. 14,999 Rs. 7,199 Buy Now
Soundcore Q20i Over-Ear Headphones Rs. 9,590 Rs. 3,899 Buy Now
Sony CH720 Rs. 14,990 Rs. 7,191 Buy Now
Boult Q Rs. 5,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
boAt Rockerz 421 Rs. 2,490 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones

Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
JBL Live 770NC Wireless Headphones

JBL Live 770NC Wireless Headphones

Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Said to Be Adding a Search Bar to Gemini’s Android App
Qualcomm Working On New Snapdragon SW6100 SoC for Wearables: Report

