Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 began on Saturday and goes on till midnight today. The e-commerce giant's ongoing sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members in India. It brings a range of discounts, deals and offers on consumer electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, TVs, and home appliances. For example, buyers can take advantage of top deals on best-selling laptops, offers on PlayStation 5 and accessories, and last-minute deals on 1.5 ton air conditioners. If you are someone looking for a reliable pair of headphones, then we have curated a list of some of the best deals for you to choose from. But with mere hours to go till the Amazon sale ends, you must hurry and purchase them right away to get big discounts.

Among these items are headphones from top brands like Bose, JBL, and Sony which are listed with price cuts.

Up to 70 Percent Discounts on Headphones During Amazon Sale

Beyond the direct price cuts, Amazon is offering additional bank-related offers that can be applied at the time of purchase. ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, along with SBI Credit Card holders can enjoy savings of 10 percent up to Rs. 6,250. Customers can also apply coupon-related discounts when adding products to their cart for further savings. However, the discounted amount varies depending on the product and will be reflected at the time of checkout.

Lastly, those who choose to pay using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may also be eligible for additional cashback rewards. Do note that these additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions which are listed on the e-commerce giant's website.

