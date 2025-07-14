Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will wrap up tonight, bringing an end to three days of major deals. The annual discount sale, which is exclusive to Prime members, is currently providing some last-minute price cuts on home appliances. The online marketplace is offering up to 50 percent discount on refrigerators. Whether you're replacing an old appliance or setting up a new home, investing in a double-door refrigerator is a smart choice. It offers improved organisation, easier access, and better energy efficiency compared to single-door models.

Several double-door refrigerators with multiple compartments, adjustable shelves, frost-free cooling, and advanced features are currently available at discounted prices in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Prominent brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier have listed their double-door refrigerators that can accommodate the storage needs of large households at no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts. Shoppers can avail of exchange offers on their old refrigerator to get a discount on the purchase of a new model.

Purchases made using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, and SBI credit cards are eligible to get up to 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,250. Shoppers using Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit cards can also avail of additional discounts.

Here are the top deals on double-door refrigerators from the Amazon Prime Day sale. Buyers are advised to check prices on other e-commerce websites before purchasing to find the best value and make an informed decision.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link LG 272 L 3 Star Rs. 42,899 Rs. 29,990 Buy Here Samsung 330 L 3 Star Rs. 57,990 Rs. 39,490 Buy Here Haier 240 L 2 Star Rs. 29,990 Rs. 20,990 Buy Here Samsung 350 L 3 Star Rs. 60,990 Rs. 41,490 Buy Here LG 242 L 3 Star Rs. 37,099 Rs. 25,990 Buy Here Samsung 396 L 3 Star Rs. 67,990 Rs. 47,490 Buy Here

