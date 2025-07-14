Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Last-Minute Deals on Double Door Refrigerators

Shoppers with an active Prime membership can access Amazon Prime Day Sale discounts.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 18:05 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Last-Minute Deals on Double Door Refrigerators

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung 350L 3 Star is listed for Rs. 40,490

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering up to 50 percent discount on refrigerators
  • Shoppers using Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit cards can get additional off
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on July 12
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will wrap up tonight, bringing an end to three days of major deals. The annual discount sale, which is exclusive to Prime members, is currently providing some last-minute price cuts on home appliances. The online marketplace is offering up to 50 percent discount on refrigerators. Whether you're replacing an old appliance or setting up a new home, investing in a double-door refrigerator is a smart choice. It offers improved organisation, easier access, and better energy efficiency compared to single-door models. 

Several double-door refrigerators with multiple compartments, adjustable shelves, frost-free cooling, and advanced features are currently available at discounted prices in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Prominent brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier have listed their double-door refrigerators that can accommodate the storage needs of large households at no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts. Shoppers can avail of exchange offers on their old refrigerator to get a discount on the purchase of a new model.

Purchases made using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, and SBI credit cards are eligible to get up to 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,250. Shoppers using Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit cards can also avail of additional discounts. 

Here are the top deals on double-door refrigerators from the Amazon Prime Day sale. Buyers are advised to check prices on other e-commerce websites before purchasing to find the best value and make an informed decision. 

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
 LG 272 L 3 Star Rs. 42,899 Rs. 29,990 Buy Here
Samsung 330 L 3 Star Rs. 57,990 Rs. 39,490 Buy Here
Haier 240 L 2 Star Rs. 29,990  Rs. 20,990 Buy Here
Samsung 350 L 3 Star Rs. 60,990 Rs. 41,490 Buy Here
LG 242 L 3 Star Rs. 37,099  Rs. 25,990 Buy Here
Samsung 396 L 3 Star Rs. 67,990 Rs. 47,490 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon Prime Day, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Qualcomm Working On New Snapdragon SW6100 SoC for Wearables: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Last-Minute Deals on Double Door Refrigerators
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, Compact Design
  2. iQOO Z10R India Launch Teased; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  3. Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Live Updates: Top Last-Minute Deals on Day 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26+ or Galaxy S26 Edge May Launch With 50-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera
  3. Qualcomm Working On New Snapdragon SW6100 SoC for Wearables: Report
  4. Google Said to Be Adding a Search Bar to Gemini’s Android App
  5. Shubhanshu Shukla Bids Farewell from ISS, Honours India’s Space Legacy
  6. Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch
  7. Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Delayed to 2026: Mark Gurman
  8. Google Working On New AI Feature for Gboard to Improve Voice Typing Feature: Report
  9. Vivo X200 FE Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
  10. Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Screen, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »