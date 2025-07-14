Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on External Hard Drives, Pen Drives

Amazon is providing up to 70 percent discount on storage devices.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 19:03 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on External Hard Drives, Pen Drives

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on July 12

  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end tonight
  • Storage devices from Western Digital and Seagate are listed with offers
  • ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders can avail additional discount
External drives are a must-have for users with high storage demands. Whether you're a video editor, gamer, student, professional or designer, these drives provide the extra space needed to store large files efficiently and keep everything organised in one place. The ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is providing up to 70 percent discount across a wide range of storage devices, with attractive offers on external hard drives and pendrives from leading brands. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, which kicked off on July 12, ends tonight (July 14). Be sure to take advantage of all the exciting deals before the sale wraps up. 

A standout deal in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is the Lenovo PS8 Portable SSD 1TB, available for just Rs. 7,199, down from its usual Rs. 21,790. It's compatible with both PC and Mac. It offers a three-year warranty. Similar discounts are also available on storage devices from Western Digital and Seagate. 

Besides the general discounts, SBI and ICICI Bank customers can avail up to 10 percent discount using their debit or credit cards, including EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders will get extra discounts. There are other benefits like no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts, and these offers are displayed on the product pages.

Here are the top deals on external hard drives and pen drives available in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Buyers can also compare prices across other e-commerce platforms to ensure they're getting the best value.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 8TB Rs. 55,249 Rs. 59,999 Buy Here
Lenovo PS8 Portable SSD 1TB Rs. 7,199 Rs. 21,790 Buy Here
Hikvision External SSD Black T300S 2TB Rs. 27,599  Rs. 11,699 Buy Here
Western Digital WD 5TB Rs. 20,000 Rs. 12,099 Buy Here
SanDisk Ultra Curve 512GB Pendrive Rs. 6,700  Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
Seagate One Touch 2Tb External HDD Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,099 Buy Here
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
