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Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale Dates Announced, Prime Membership Price Drops to Rs. 999

The upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale will feature more than 500 new product launches from leading brands.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 14:24 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale Dates Announced, Prime Membership Price Drops to Rs. 999

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Amazon Prime Day 2026 will feature more than 500 new product launches from leading brands

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale will begin in India on July 4
  • Amazon will offer an AI-powered personalised ‘Prime Playback’ for users
  • Amazon is offering limited-time membership offers
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Amazon's next Prime Day sale for customers in India will take place in the first week of July. The three-day online sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with discounts on all leading product categories. The sale will have exclusive deals, new product launches, and entertainment offerings. This is the 10th edition of Amazon Prime Day, and the company is offering discounts on Prime subscription. Amazon is joining hands with SBI and Axis Bank this time to give additional discounts to customers paying through their cards. 

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 Begins on July 4

The e-commerce giant announced that the 10th edition of Prime Day in India will take place from July 4 through July 6. The three-day shopping event will begin at 12:00am on July 4 and conclude at 11:59pm on July 6, giving Prime members 72 hours of access to deals. 

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During the sale, Prime members will get an additional 10 percent instant discount when making purchases using SBI or Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Users with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get 5 percent cashback on select purchases.

To commemorate the event's 10th anniversary, Amazon will offer an AI-powered personalised ‘Prime Playback' highlighting milestones, savings highlights and streaming favourites. This will be shown to select Prime members starting June 18.

Amazon confirmed that this year's Prime Day will feature more than 500 new product launches from leading brands like OnePlus and Samsung. Products from small and medium businesses (SMBs) across India will also be part of the sale.

As part of Prime Day's 10th anniversary, Amazon is offering limited-time membership offers for new subscribers. The standard annual Prime membership will be available for Rs. 999 instead of Rs. 1,499, while Prime Lite will cost Rs. 599 per year, down from Rs. 799. The Prime Shopping Edition will be available for Rs. 299 annually from its current price of Rs. 399.

Additionally, customers can access AI tools like Rufus to discover products and place orders. They can also use features like Lens AI, AI Review Highlights, Quick View and Buying Guides to find the right products quickly. Buyers can avail the Amazon Pay Later service during the sale,

This year's Prime Day sale will bring up to 45 percent off on Echo smart speakers, smart displays with Alexa and Fire TV devices.

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day 2026, Amazon, Prime Day
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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