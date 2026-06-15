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Amazon Smartchoice Days Sale Brings Discounts on Asus Vivobook S16, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and More Devices

Amazon Smartchoice Days is offering an additional 5 percent discount to Prime members.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2026 13:12 IST
Amazon Smartchoice Days Sale Brings Discounts on Asus Vivobook S16, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and More Devices

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features an Exynos 1380 SoC

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Idea Tab features a 7,040mAh battery
  • You can save up to 45 percent on your next tablet
  • Amazon Smartchoice Days sale began on June 11
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Amazon Mega Deal Days concluded on June 9. Soon after the sale event, the e-commerce giant kicked off its latest Amazon Smartchoice Days sale on June 11, bringing discounts on various tablets and laptops. The ongoing sale event is set to end this week. Devices from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Acer, Asus, and HP are available at relatively low prices, allowing you to maximise your savings. Apart from direct price cuts, the company is also offering instant discounts and cashback. Moreover, Amazon Prime members can avail extra discounts till the sale event is live.

Amazon Smartchoice Days: Top Deals on Laptops and Tablets

The e-commerce giant kicked off the Amazon Smartchoice Days on June 11, which is scheduled to conclude on June 18. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get an additional 5 percent discount on your purchase. During the sale event, you can get the Acer Aspire One with an Intel Core Celeron N4500 processor at a discounted price of Rs. 35,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 55,999. Meanwhile, the model with the AMD Ryzen 3 processor is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 39,990, marking a price cut of Rs. 32,000.

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Amazon Smartchoice Days is offering up to 45 percent off on laptops
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

 

 

On the other hand, the new Asus Chromebook CX1405 (2026) can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 36,990, coming down from its regular price of Rs. 51,990. Similarly, the Asus Vivobook S16 with the Intel Core i5 14th Gen processor is now listed with a discount of Rs. 2,000 at Rs. 66,990. The Amazon Smartchoice Days also bring a discount of Rs. 12,000, listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 89,990.

Apart from laptops, the Amazon Smartchoice Days also offer tablets at discounted prices. For reference, the Lenovo Idea Tab is available at Rs. 26,998, while the Xiaomi Pad 8 can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 40,999. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is being offered at Rs. 36,649, instead of its listed price of Rs. 41,999.

We have prepared a list of the top deals on laptops and tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Acer, Asus, and HP that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Smartchoice Days. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below do not include additional card discounts and cashback that you can avail at checkout.

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
Acer Aspire One (Intel Core Celeron N4500) Rs. 55,999 Rs. 35,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire One (AMD Ryzen 3) Rs. 71,999 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
Asus Chromebook CX1405 (2026) Rs. 51,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
HP Victus (Intel Core i5 14th Gen) Rs. 1,01,199 Rs. 89,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S16 (Intel Core i5 14th Gen) Rs. 68,990 Rs. 66,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab Rs. 28,000 Rs. 26,998 Buy Now
Xiaomi Pad 8 Rs. 42,999 Rs. 40,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Rs. 41,999 Rs. 36,649 Buy Now
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Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Still needs some app-level optimisations
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 8 review
Display 11.20-inch
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
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Further reading: Amazon Smartchoice Days, Amazon, Samsung, Lenovo, Acer, Asus, HP, Xiaomi, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Lenovo Idea Tab, Xiaomi Pad 8, Acer Aspire One, Asus Vivobook S16, HP Victus, Asus Chromebook CX1405
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Amazon Smartchoice Days Sale Brings Discounts on Asus Vivobook S16, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and More Devices
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