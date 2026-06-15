Amazon Mega Deal Days concluded on June 9. Soon after the sale event, the e-commerce giant kicked off its latest Amazon Smartchoice Days sale on June 11, bringing discounts on various tablets and laptops. The ongoing sale event is set to end this week. Devices from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Acer, Asus, and HP are available at relatively low prices, allowing you to maximise your savings. Apart from direct price cuts, the company is also offering instant discounts and cashback. Moreover, Amazon Prime members can avail extra discounts till the sale event is live.

Amazon Smartchoice Days: Top Deals on Laptops and Tablets

The e-commerce giant kicked off the Amazon Smartchoice Days on June 11, which is scheduled to conclude on June 18. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get an additional 5 percent discount on your purchase. During the sale event, you can get the Acer Aspire One with an Intel Core Celeron N4500 processor at a discounted price of Rs. 35,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 55,999. Meanwhile, the model with the AMD Ryzen 3 processor is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 39,990, marking a price cut of Rs. 32,000.

Amazon Smartchoice Days is offering up to 45 percent off on laptops

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

On the other hand, the new Asus Chromebook CX1405 (2026) can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 36,990, coming down from its regular price of Rs. 51,990. Similarly, the Asus Vivobook S16 with the Intel Core i5 14th Gen processor is now listed with a discount of Rs. 2,000 at Rs. 66,990. The Amazon Smartchoice Days also bring a discount of Rs. 12,000, listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 89,990.

Apart from laptops, the Amazon Smartchoice Days also offer tablets at discounted prices. For reference, the Lenovo Idea Tab is available at Rs. 26,998, while the Xiaomi Pad 8 can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 40,999. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is being offered at Rs. 36,649, instead of its listed price of Rs. 41,999.

We have prepared a list of the top deals on laptops and tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Acer, Asus, and HP that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Smartchoice Days. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below do not include additional card discounts and cashback that you can avail at checkout.

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