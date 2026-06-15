Amazon Smartchoice Days is offering an additional 5 percent discount to Prime members.
Amazon Mega Deal Days concluded on June 9. Soon after the sale event, the e-commerce giant kicked off its latest Amazon Smartchoice Days sale on June 11, bringing discounts on various tablets and laptops. The ongoing sale event is set to end this week. Devices from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Acer, Asus, and HP are available at relatively low prices, allowing you to maximise your savings. Apart from direct price cuts, the company is also offering instant discounts and cashback. Moreover, Amazon Prime members can avail extra discounts till the sale event is live.
The e-commerce giant kicked off the Amazon Smartchoice Days on June 11, which is scheduled to conclude on June 18. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get an additional 5 percent discount on your purchase. During the sale event, you can get the Acer Aspire One with an Intel Core Celeron N4500 processor at a discounted price of Rs. 35,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 55,999. Meanwhile, the model with the AMD Ryzen 3 processor is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 39,990, marking a price cut of Rs. 32,000.
On the other hand, the new Asus Chromebook CX1405 (2026) can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 36,990, coming down from its regular price of Rs. 51,990. Similarly, the Asus Vivobook S16 with the Intel Core i5 14th Gen processor is now listed with a discount of Rs. 2,000 at Rs. 66,990. The Amazon Smartchoice Days also bring a discount of Rs. 12,000, listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 89,990.
Apart from laptops, the Amazon Smartchoice Days also offer tablets at discounted prices. For reference, the Lenovo Idea Tab is available at Rs. 26,998, while the Xiaomi Pad 8 can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 40,999. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is being offered at Rs. 36,649, instead of its listed price of Rs. 41,999.
We have prepared a list of the top deals on laptops and tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Acer, Asus, and HP that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Smartchoice Days. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below do not include additional card discounts and cashback that you can avail at checkout.
|Model
|List Price
|Sale Price
|Buy Now
|Acer Aspire One (Intel Core Celeron N4500)
|Rs. 55,999
|Rs. 35,990
|Buy Now
|Acer Aspire One (AMD Ryzen 3)
|Rs. 71,999
|Rs. 39,990
|Buy Now
|Asus Chromebook CX1405 (2026)
|Rs. 51,990
|Rs. 36,990
|Buy Now
|HP Victus (Intel Core i5 14th Gen)
|Rs. 1,01,199
|Rs. 89,990
|Buy Now
|Asus Vivobook S16 (Intel Core i5 14th Gen)
|Rs. 68,990
|Rs. 66,990
|Buy Now
|Lenovo Idea Tab
|Rs. 28,000
|Rs. 26,998
|Buy Now
|Xiaomi Pad 8
|Rs. 42,999
|Rs. 40,999
|Buy Now
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
|Rs. 41,999
|Rs. 36,649
|Buy Now
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