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Amazon Prime Day Refrigerator Deals 2026: Up to 50% Off Samsung, LG, Bosch and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI and Axis Bank credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 15:18 IST
Amazon Prime Day Refrigerator Deals 2026: Up to 50% Off Samsung, LG, Bosch and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on refrigerators

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 ends at midnight today
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering exchange bonuses
  • You can save up to Rs. 60,000 on a Samsung refrigerator
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, which began on July 4, has entered its last day. However, there are still plenty of deals that you can grab before the sale event concludes at midnight today. This year's Amazon Prime Day marked the 10th anniversary of the sale event in India, which was first held back in 2016. During the ongoing sale event, the e-commerce giant has listed various gadgets, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets at relatively low prices. Moreover, you can also purchase different home appliances, like refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens, dishwashers, and washing machines at discounted prices.

For reference, you can get your hands on a side-by-side Samsung refrigerator with 653L capacity at a discounted price of Rs. 61,740, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,21,000, during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. Similarly, LG's double-door refrigerator, offering a 343L capacity, can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 32,940, which is otherwise listed at Rs. 59,990. On top of direct price cuts, Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI debit cards and SBI and Axis Bank credit cards.

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We have created a list of the best deals on refrigerators of different categories that you can grab during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 to help you make an informed buying decision. You must note that the figures mentioned below do not include the bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses that you can avail at checkout.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung 653L Side-by-Side Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 61,740 Buy Now
Haier 520L Side-by-Side Rs. 1,55,090 Rs. 74,740 Buy Now
LG 343L Double-Door Rs. 59,990 Rs. 32,940 Buy Now
Bosch 368L Double-Door Rs. 74,590 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
Whirlpool 192L Single-Door Rs. 21,700 Rs. 15,890 Buy Now
Samsung 396L Double-Door Rs. 60,999 Rs. 51,490 Buy Now
Samsung 350L Double-Door Convertible Rs. 53,999 Rs. 46,490 Buy Now
Samsung 236L Double-Door Rs. 31,999 Rs. 25,990 Buy Now
IFB 197L Single-Door Rs. 24,700 Rs. 17,890 Buy Now
Midea 560L Side-by-Side Rs. 1,10,990 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Refrigerator
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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