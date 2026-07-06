Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, which began on July 4, has entered its last day. However, there are still plenty of deals that you can grab before the sale event concludes at midnight today. This year's Amazon Prime Day marked the 10th anniversary of the sale event in India, which was first held back in 2016. During the ongoing sale event, the e-commerce giant has listed various gadgets, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets at relatively low prices. Moreover, you can also purchase different home appliances, like refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens, dishwashers, and washing machines at discounted prices.

For reference, you can get your hands on a side-by-side Samsung refrigerator with 653L capacity at a discounted price of Rs. 61,740, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,21,000, during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. Similarly, LG's double-door refrigerator, offering a 343L capacity, can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 32,940, which is otherwise listed at Rs. 59,990. On top of direct price cuts, Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI debit cards and SBI and Axis Bank credit cards.

We have created a list of the best deals on refrigerators of different categories that you can grab during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 to help you make an informed buying decision. You must note that the figures mentioned below do not include the bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses that you can avail at checkout.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.