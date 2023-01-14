Amazon is testing a new subscription service for users in India. Dubbed as Prime Lite, the new subscription is currently available as Beta version to limited Prime members in the country. In December 2021, Amazon Prime increased the yearly subscription price, raising it from Rs. 999 per year to Rs. 1,499 yearly. Now, the new subscription offer, Prime Lite, comes at Rs. 999. Prime Lite will be slightly different from Amazon Prime in terms of benefits and services offered.

According to a report by OnlyTech.com, Amazon is rolling out a new subscription service dubbed as Prime Lite. The news has also been confirmed by Gadgets 360, with the Prime Lite coming at an introductory price of Rs. 999 per year. The subscription is currently only available as Beta version to limited users across India.

Unlike Amazon Prime's Same-Day or One-Day delivery, Prime Lite offers Two-Day delivery on the products. For Prime Video, Prime Lite users can access unlimited content, similar to Amazon Prime. However, the content will not be available in HD format and will come with ads. It can be streamed on two devices at a time, one of which should be a mobile phone.

While the Prime Lite offers almost similar benefits and services like Amazon Prime, there is one major difference. Users cannot access Amazon Prime Music on the new Prime Lite membership. The other differences include no access to no-cost EMI, free ebooks or Prime Gaming.

To recall, Amazon revised the Prime Membership cost in India in December 2021, making it 50 percent costlier. The annual Prime membership was increased to Rs. 1,499 after a hike of Rs. 500 or over 50 percent from the previous price of Rs. 999. Meanwhile, the monthly pricing was increased by nearly 39 percent to Rs. 179 from Rs. 129, whereas the quarterly plan for Amazon Prime went up by over 39 percent to Rs. 459 from Rs. 329.

