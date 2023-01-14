Technology News

Amazon Tests Prime Lite Membership in India, Available to Select Prime Members

Amazon Prime Lite membership is slightly different from Prime subscription in terms of services and benefits.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 January 2023 19:21 IST
Amazon Tests Prime Lite Membership in India, Available to Select Prime Members

Amazon Prime Lite comes with two-day delivery option

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime membership comes at Rs. 1,499 per year
  • Prime Lite does not offer access to Amazon Prime Music
  • Amazon Prime Lite is priced at Rs. 999 annually

Amazon is testing a new subscription service for users in India. Dubbed as Prime Lite, the new subscription is currently available as Beta version to limited Prime members in the country. In December 2021, Amazon Prime increased the yearly subscription price, raising it from Rs. 999 per year to Rs. 1,499 yearly. Now, the new subscription offer, Prime Lite, comes at Rs. 999. Prime Lite will be slightly different from Amazon Prime in terms of benefits and services offered.

According to a report by OnlyTech.com, Amazon is rolling out a new subscription service dubbed as Prime Lite. The news has also been confirmed by Gadgets 360, with the Prime Lite coming at an introductory price of Rs. 999 per year. The subscription is currently only available as Beta version to limited users across India.

Unlike Amazon Prime's Same-Day or One-Day delivery, Prime Lite offers Two-Day delivery on the products. For Prime Video, Prime Lite users can access unlimited content, similar to Amazon Prime. However, the content will not be available in HD format and will come with ads. It can be streamed on two devices at a time, one of which should be a mobile phone.

While the Prime Lite offers almost similar benefits and services like Amazon Prime, there is one major difference. Users cannot access Amazon Prime Music on the new Prime Lite membership. The other differences include no access to no-cost EMI, free ebooks or Prime Gaming.

To recall, Amazon revised the Prime Membership cost in India in December 2021, making it 50 percent costlier. The annual Prime membership was increased to Rs. 1,499 after a hike of Rs. 500 or over 50 percent from the previous price of Rs. 999. Meanwhile, the monthly pricing was increased by nearly 39 percent to Rs. 179 from Rs. 129, whereas the quarterly plan for Amazon Prime went up by over 39 percent to Rs. 459 from Rs. 329.

 

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime, Amazon, Amazon Prime Lite, Prime Lite
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Begins: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leaked Renders Suggest Four Colour Options
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11: The All-Rounder

Related Stories

Amazon Tests Prime Lite Membership in India, Available to Select Prime Members
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leak Suggests Four Colour Options
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G Launched in India, Check Sale Date
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  5. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: The Best Deals on Smart Home Devices
  7. Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Prime Video Benefits and Limitations Explained
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Is Live: Best Offers
  10. Moto G53 May Launch in Global Markets With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. NFTs Worth Over $27,000 Stolen Via Malware Wrapped in Google Ads, Victim Loses Life Savings
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumoured to Get a Redesigned Hinge With Water Resistance: All Details
  3. Paytm Payments Bank Wins Final RBI Nod, Can Operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Recently Concluded Components Show Sees Highest-Ever Visitor Footfall
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G India With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Women's IPL: Viacom18 Bags Media Rights for 2023-27 Cycle for Rs. 951 Crore
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup Tipped: Report
  8. The Last of Us, Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  9. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.