Amazon Q Chatbot Announced for AWS Customers; Comes Loaded With Generative AI Features

Amazon’s officially lifted the curtains off ‘Q’, a generative AI-enabled chatbot during its re:Invent conference held recently in Las Vegas, US.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2023 17:13 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon Q provides relevant information and advice to employees to streamline tasks, decision-making

  • Amazon’s generative AI chatbot to compete with Bard, ChatGPT
  • Generative AI lets people search the web for specific information
  • Generative AI can also generate content based on prompts
Amazon has hopped aboard the generative AI hype, that boomed exponentially after the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT last year. During Amazon's re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, it officially lifted the curtains off ‘Q', a generative AI-enabled chatbot designed for the customers of Amazon Web Services (AWS), most of which are businesses. Through this new AI assistant, Amazon will respond to real-time inquiries, help businesses create content, and process tasks as directed.

Amazon is aiming to improve its customer needs through Q. Company agents will be able to provide real-time responses to queries raised by AWS customers, making communication between the two parties prompt and in real-time.

The chatbot will also be able to identify crucial parts of customers' calls with company agents using AI, draft professional emails, brainstorm ideas, summarise reports, explain concepts, and write articles for businesses.

“Amazon Q provides immediate, relevant information and advice to employees to streamline tasks, accelerate decision-making and problem-solving, and help spark creativity and innovation at work,” Amazon Web Services wrote in a blog post, explaining the purpose of Q.

To get access to customised features, pricing, and options for Q, AWS users will be offered two or more plans to choose from. The costs of these plans reportedly range between $20 (roughly Rs. 1,666) and $25 (roughly Rs. 2,083).

“Amazon Q can adapt its interactions to each individual user based on the existing identities, roles, and permissions of your business. It searches the documents in connected data sources and creates a relevant and detailed suggestion for a social media post. Amazon Q also tells which document was used to generate the answer,” the blog explained.

The platform is expected to be of essential assistance to software developers, IT professionals, business analysts, and content writers. For now, Amazon Q is available for preview in AWS Regions US East (N. Virginia) and US West (Oregon). The company did not provide a timeline about its expansion to other parts of the world.

Generative AI, as a technology, lets people ask for information or generate content on a big array of topics. ChatGPT and Google's Bard are among the popular generative AI platforms that have taken the Internet by storm.

Hardware giants like OnePlus, Samsung, MediaTek are also tweaking their products with assistance to incorporate generative AI platforms and services.

Radhika Parashar
