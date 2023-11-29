Vivo S18 series is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Vivo S17 lineup, which was launched in China in May this year. The company has now officially teased the launch of the Vivo S18 series. It is confirmed to come with Vivo's Blue Heart AI assistant. While the company has not revealed too many details about the upcoming phones, several leaks have suggested their key specifications. A schematic design render of the Vivo S18 lineup has also surfaced online.

In a Weibo post, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo S18 series will launch soon with its in-house Blue Heart AI assistant. The poster shared by the company shows the side profile of the Vivo S18, which confirms a slightly raised camera module at the back.

Although an exact date for the launch has not been announced, a tip by Weibo user Why Lab suggests that the Vivo S18 series will carry the thinnest 5000mAh battery-backed handset in 2023, which implies that the lineup will be unveiled in December this year. Another post from the same user claims that aside from the 5,000mAh battery, the base model will carry a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and have a panel equipped with a peak brightness level of 2,800 nits.

The Vivo S18 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor. The high-end model is also said to focus “on thin and light portrait selfies” (translated from Chinese), which could hint at an upgraded front camera sensor. It is also expected to pack a similar battery. Both phones are also expected to support 80W wired fast charging support. They are said to come with AMOLED displays and offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Finally, tipster Digital Chat Station added that the Vivo S18 models will also come with a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and another telephoto lens. A schematic design render shared by the tipster also shows two separate rectangular cutouts with rounded edges arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel of a Vivo S18 model.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.