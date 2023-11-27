Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might not have a completely flat display panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2023 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series could go official in January 2024
  • Past leaks suggested flat back panel and a flat display
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come as Samsung's first Generative AI phone
Samsung Galaxy S24 series with —Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra —is expected to go official early next year. Samsung is widely speculated to incorporate advanced AI functionalities in the upcoming flagship smartphones and new leaks add more credibility to this rumour. The South Korean tech brand has reportedly filed for trademark applications for ‘AI Phone' and ‘AI Smartphone.' It has also filed trademark applications for additional product categories, such as AR glasses and smart rings. Additionally, a tipster claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will not have a fully flat display as previously thought, and would feature a minor curve.

As per a report by Galaxyclub, Samsung filed trademark applications for AI Phone and AI Smartphone. Based on this, the report claims that the upcoming Galaxy S24 will be marketed as an AI Phone using these trademarks. The company is trying to secure trademarks for brand names and logos including Magic Pixel, Flex Magic and Flex Magic Pixel for augmented reality (AR) products, smartphone displays, and televisions, with a special focus on AR glasses in South Korea. The brand has reportedly also filed trademark applications for other categories of products, such as smart rings and AR glasses in the last few months.

Separately, tipster SuperRoader (@RoderSuper) on Twitter claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen will not be completely flat. It is said to have a minor curvature of 0.3-0.4mm on the bezel. The sizes of the top and bottom bezel are said to be identical and they are said to be half of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Additionally, the left and right bezels are said to be the same as of the predecessor. The new leak somewhat contradicts recent rumours about a flat back panel and a flat display on the upcoming flagship.

Samsung is believed to announce the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones on January 17 next year. They are expected to run on "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be powered by Exynos in select global markets and the lineup could feature Titanium frames instead of aluminium.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come as the company's first Generative AI phone. It is also likely to use a new EV battery technology to offer improved battery life.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
