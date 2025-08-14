Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled in September this year. The lineup is rumoured to feature four handsets - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The rumoured latest addition to its lineup, which could replace the iPhone Plus models, could be the iPhone 17 Air. Leaks regarding its specifications, design, screen size, and colourways have been surfacing online for a while. Now, a tipster has shared a video online, showing a dummy iPhone 17 Air in “Sky Blue” colourway.

iPhone 17 Air's Sky Blue Colour is Similar to MacBook Air's Sky Blue Colourway

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) has shared a video of a dummy iPhone 17 Air in the “Sky Blue” colourway via X (formerly Twitter), showing the handset from different angles. However, this is not the first time that the colour options and design of the rumoured handset have appeared online. But the video suggests that the “Sky Blue” colour option of the iPhone 17 Air will be very similar to the Sky Blue colour of the 2025 MacBook Air with the M4 chip. If this is true, then Apple may be moving slightly away from the muted colours that have become part of its new design philosophy.

IPhone 17 Air Sky Blue looks amazing pic.twitter.com/TVD3rnQDgN — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 13, 2025

The iPhone 17 Air appears with a single rear camera lens, housed inside a pill-shaped camera island. On the right side, the handset could feature a power button. There's another button placed under it, flush on the right side, which could be the camera control button, as seen on the iPhone 16-series. On the right, the rumoured phone could ship with the volume rockers, along with an Action Button placed above them.

In line with previous leaks, the iPhone 17 Air appears with a sleek design. The phone will reportedly be offered in four colour options - Black, Light Blue, Light Gold, and White. However, according to the tipster, the Light Blue colour might be referred to as Sky Blue.

Unfortunately, the video does not show the iPhone 17 Air from the front. A recent report, however, has revealed its possible screen size in comparison with the other phones in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The standard iPhone 17 will be the smallest in the lineup. The iPhone 17 Air might come with a bigger display than the iPhone 17 Pro, but smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This adds to the speculation that the iPhone Air model could replace the Plus variant this year.

Coming to its specifications, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly sport a 6.6-inch OLED display that will refresh at 120Hz. It's said to measure 5.5mm in thickness, slightly thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which boasts a thickness of 5.8mm. Moreover, the phone could be powered by Apple's A19 chip, with a 2,800mAh battery. For optics, it might ship with a single 48-megapixel camera setup. There could also be a 24-megapixel selfie camera on the front.