Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Pro May Start at Roughly Rs. 1,24,900 but Offer Double the Base Storage, Claims New Leak

iPhone 17 Pro May Start at Roughly Rs. 1,24,900 but Offer Double the Base Storage, Claims New Leak

The iPhone 17 Pro is reportedly said to be up to Rs. 5,000 or $50 more costly in the US compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 09:50 IST
iPhone 17 Pro May Start at Roughly Rs. 1,24,900 but Offer Double the Base Storage, Claims New Leak

iPhone 16 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB model

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to come with 256GB of base storage
  • The purported handset could also get a $50 price hike this year
  • Apple upgraded base storage to 256GB with the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023
Advertisement

The launch of the iPhone 17 series is less than a month away, and rumours have now begun to surface rapidly. According to a recent tipster's claims, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to receive a price hike this year and could cost more than the iPhone 16 Pro. However, there will be a benefit, with users receiving double the base storage on the purported handset. Meanwhile, other models in the lineup are also speculated to come with higher price tags.

iPhone 17 Price Hike Tipped

Tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) shared information about the price hike in a post on Weibo. The iPhone 17 Pro is said to become more expensive than its predecessor by $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400). If accurate, it would put the starting price of the purported handset at $ 1,049 (roughly Rs. 91,700) in the US. Similarly, the latest iPhone may also receive a price hike in India. From Rs. 119,900 for the base variant of the iPhone 16 Pro, we may see the iPhone 17 Pro launch at a base price of Rs. 124,900. 

iphone 17 pro instant digital weibo iPhone 17 Pro

Alleged design of the purported iPhone 17 Pro
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Instant Digital

 

For context, the iPhone 16 Pro price begins at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,700) in the US for the 128GB storage variant. However, the price hike will potentially spell an upgrade for users as well.

According to the tipster, the iPhone 17 Pro will have a base storage capacity of 256 GB, as opposed to 128GB on the current model. This would bring the iPhone 17 Pro in line with the Pro Max variant, which received an increase in base storage capacity with the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023. Notably, last year's iPhone 16 Pro Max also shipped with 256GB as the base storage.

Currently, there is a $200 (roughly Rs. 17,500) gap between the prices of the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, it could be mitigated this year if the tipster's claims prove to be accurate.

Meanwhile, several past reports suggest that all models in the purported iPhone 17 series could be due to receive a price hike of $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400). This was attributed to the US' tariff wars with China and rising component costs. With the launch only expected to be a month away, we will know if Apple decides to raise the prices soon enough.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro price, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 16 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Rapido Launches 'Ownly' Food Delivery App With a Promise of Delivering Affordable Meals Under Rs. 150

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Pro May Start at Roughly Rs. 1,24,900 but Offer Double the Base Storage, Claims New Leak
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Laptop Offers During the Ongoing Flipkart Freedom Day Sale
  2. Get Discounts on These iPhone Models During the Flipkart Freedom Sale
  3. Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Smartphones
  4. FASTag Annual Pass Launches This Independence Day: Here's How to Apply
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  7. Rapido Launches Food Delivery App for Delivering Affordable Meals
  8. iPhone 17 Pro May Start at Roughly Rs. 1,24,900 but Offer 256GB Storage
  9. Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Review: A Solid Choice for Your Car
  10. Lenovo Tab Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, LTE Connectivity
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Assist You With Message Writing; Suggests Latest Android Beta Update
  2. Google Pixel 10 Series Official 'Pixelsnap' Cases Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  3. iPhone 17 Pro May Start at Roughly Rs. 1,24,900 but Offer Double the Base Storage, Claims New Leak
  4. Rapido Launches 'Ownly' Food Delivery App With a Promise of Delivering Affordable Meals Under Rs. 150
  5. Astronomers Detect Black Hole 36 Billion Times the Sun’s Mass, Among Largest Ever Found
  6. NASA Tests Tiltwing Wing Model to Boost Advanced Air Mobility Designs
  7. Self-Adaptive Electrolytes Expand Stability for Fast-Charging High-Energy Batteries
  8. Light Pollution Threatens Global Observatories, Jeopardising Deep-Sky Astronomy
  9. Pretty Thing Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Sena: Guardians of the Nation is Now Available to Watch on Amazon MX Player
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »