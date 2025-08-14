The launch of the iPhone 17 series is less than a month away, and rumours have now begun to surface rapidly. According to a recent tipster's claims, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to receive a price hike this year and could cost more than the iPhone 16 Pro. However, there will be a benefit, with users receiving double the base storage on the purported handset. Meanwhile, other models in the lineup are also speculated to come with higher price tags.

iPhone 17 Price Hike Tipped

Tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) shared information about the price hike in a post on Weibo. The iPhone 17 Pro is said to become more expensive than its predecessor by $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400). If accurate, it would put the starting price of the purported handset at $ 1,049 (roughly Rs. 91,700) in the US. Similarly, the latest iPhone may also receive a price hike in India. From Rs. 119,900 for the base variant of the iPhone 16 Pro, we may see the iPhone 17 Pro launch at a base price of Rs. 124,900.

Alleged design of the purported iPhone 17 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Instant Digital

For context, the iPhone 16 Pro price begins at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,700) in the US for the 128GB storage variant. However, the price hike will potentially spell an upgrade for users as well.

According to the tipster, the iPhone 17 Pro will have a base storage capacity of 256 GB, as opposed to 128GB on the current model. This would bring the iPhone 17 Pro in line with the Pro Max variant, which received an increase in base storage capacity with the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023. Notably, last year's iPhone 16 Pro Max also shipped with 256GB as the base storage.

Currently, there is a $200 (roughly Rs. 17,500) gap between the prices of the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, it could be mitigated this year if the tipster's claims prove to be accurate.

Meanwhile, several past reports suggest that all models in the purported iPhone 17 series could be due to receive a price hike of $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400). This was attributed to the US' tariff wars with China and rising component costs. With the launch only expected to be a month away, we will know if Apple decides to raise the prices soon enough.

