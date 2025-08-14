Technology News
PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel's Spider-Man and Sword of the Sea in August

This month's PS Plus Game Catalog titles will be available to play from August 19.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 August 2025 16:52 IST
PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel's Spider-Man and Sword of the Sea in August

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ NetherRealm

Mortal Kombat 1 was released in 2023

Highlights
  • PS Plus Game Catalog is available to Extra, Deluxe/Premium tier members
  • Sony is adding two classic Resident Evil games to the Classics Catalog
  • Sword of the Sea will join Game Catalog as a day one launch title
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles for August have been revealed. This month's lineup is led by Mortal Kombat 1. The fighting title resets the Mortal Kombat universe with a new timeline following the events of Mortal Kombat 11. Other titles joining PS Plus Game Catalog in August include superhero action-adventure title Marvel's Spider-Man, adventure title Sword of the Sea, third-person shooter Earth Defense Force 6, tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord, and a few other PS4 and PS5 games.

All new Game Catalog additions will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members from August 19. In addition to PS Plus Game Catalog titles, Sony also announced two classic Resident Evil games for the Classics Catalog on Wednesday, available to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscribers in August. Here's a closer look at this month's Game Catalog lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for August

Mortal Kombat 1, the fighting title from 2023, joins PS Plus Game Catalog this month. The game reboots the franchise, creating a new timeline after the events of Mortal Kombat 11. Fire God Liu Kang resets the universe and brings together fighters for a new Mortal Kombat tournament. The game features a cinematic story mode, multiplayer, and cross play and cross progression support across platforms.

The series' staple brutal, bone-crunching fatalities return, along with an expanded roster of fighters, improved visuals, and new fighting mechanics. Mortal Kombat 1 will be available to PS Plus subscribers on PS5.

mk 1 inline mk 1

Mortal Kombat 1 servers as a series reboot
Photo Credit: WB Games/ NetherRealm

Marvel's Spider-Man, Insomniac Games' first take on the friendly neighbourhood superhero, also joins Game Catalog this month. The remastered version features improved visuals with a native app on PS5. Spider-Man features an immersive recreation of New York City to swing around freely in. The game serves a classic Spider-Man story, featuring some of the most iconic villains from the comic books, like Dr. Octopus, Scorpion, Vulture and others.

In the first game in Insomniac's Spider-Man series, Peter Parker is juggling being the city's superhero, being present for his friends and family, and succeed in his career. Alongside an action-packed main storyline, you'll also discover smaller stories and side quests that focus on New Yorkers who need Spidey's help. Marvel's Spider-Man will be available on PS4 and PS5.

spider man spider man

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered featrues improved visuals
Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

PS Plus Game Catalog also adds Sword of the Sea on August 19 as a day one launch title. The adventure game is developed by Giant Squid, the studio behind acclaimed exploration and adventure games like Abzu and The Pathless. In Sword of the Sea, players will be able to explore both sand and sea on a surfboard-like sword. The game features desolate environments and a distinct art style, very reminiscent of Journey, Abzu, and The Pathless.

Players must collect Ocean Seeds and bring back water and life to the desert, thus opening up new areas for exploration. Sword of the Sea combines colourful art style, flowy traversal, and puzzle-solving. It launches into Game Catalog on August 19 on PS5.

Unicorn Overlord is also coming to Game Catalog in August. The tactical RPG from Vanillaware is set in the fantasy world of Fevrith and tells the story of prince Alain and his allies who take on the Zenoiran Empire. The fantasy title features exploration and large-scale tactical battles that turn the tide of war.

Aside from battles, players will also be able to explore towns and take part in side quests. Unicorn Overlord will be available on PS4 and PS5.

sword of the sea sword of the sea

Sword of the Sea is launching on August 19
Photo Credit: Giant Squid

PS Plus is also getting the acclaimed third-person adventure game Indika this month. The narrative-focussed title features a young nun as its protagonist, who has the devil himself as her companion. Players go on a journey with the devil, solving puzzles, traversing through different environments, and interacting with other nuns.

Here's the full list of games joining Game Catalog in August:

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5)

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS5, PS4)

Sword of the Sea (PS5)

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS5, PS4)

Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4)

Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS5, PS4)

Indika (PS5)

Harold Halibut (PS5)

Coral Island (PS5)

PS Plus Classics Catalog

PS Plus Premium/ Deluxe members will get two classic Resident Evil games this month: Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Both titles will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Sony will also add a Game Trial for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members, allowing them to experience the acclaimed title for up to five hours.

Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, Game Catalog, PS Plus, PS5, Sony, Mortal Kombat 1, Marvels Spider Man, Sword of the Sea
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
