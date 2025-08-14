Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale is now live in India. The Independence Day-themed sale event brings discounts on products across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics. Buyers can avail of price cuts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses to purchase gadgets at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. During the sale, the omni-channel retail company is offering discounts of up to 60 percent on smartphones.

Best Smartphone Deals on Vijay Sales

Flagship handsets such as the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have seen their prices plunge for a limited time. The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched in India at Rs. 1,44,900, but can be purchased for Rs. 1,31,000, translating into a discount of 10 percent.

There is an 11 percent price cut on the iPhone 16 as well. For those who prefer Android over an iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is selling with a Rs. 12,000 discount, at Rs. 1,17,999. Meanwhile, those looking to purchase an iPhone without spending a fortune can also look at a sale offer on the iPhone 13.

Additionally, Vijay Sales is offering select models with even more lucrative discounts. However, do note that these are display units which are on show at showrooms and not completely new. For instance, the display unit of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which usually costs Rs. 1,64,999, can be purchased for Rs. 99,999. There is a similar offer on the iPhone 13 display unit as well.

Apart from discounts, HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Card holders can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,500 on EMI transactions. There is also a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on RBL Bank and One Card transactions as well. You can also trade in your old handset for a new smartphone during the Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale to enjoy an additional discount on top of the price cut.

However, do note that the discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of your old handset, along with the availability of the offer at your location. With that out of the way, here are the best deals on smartphones during the Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale.