  Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and More

Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and More

Customers can grab smartphones with discounts of up to 60 percent during the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 13:31 IST
Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and More

iPhone 16 Plus (pictured)can be purchased with a discount on Vijay Sales during the sale

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max is down from its price of Rs. 1,44,900 to Rs. 1,31,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also gets a Rs. 12,000 price cut during the sale
  • HDFC, RBL, and One Card holders can avail of additional discounts
Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale is now live in India. The Independence Day-themed sale event brings discounts on products across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics. Buyers can avail of price cuts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses to purchase gadgets at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. During the sale, the omni-channel retail company is offering discounts of up to 60 percent on smartphones.

Best Smartphone Deals on Vijay Sales

Flagship handsets such as the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have seen their prices plunge for a limited time. The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched in India at Rs. 1,44,900, but can be purchased for Rs. 1,31,000, translating into a discount of 10 percent.

There is an 11 percent price cut on the iPhone 16 as well. For those who prefer Android over an iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is selling with a Rs. 12,000 discount, at Rs. 1,17,999. Meanwhile, those looking to purchase an iPhone without spending a fortune can also look at a sale offer on the iPhone 13.

Additionally, Vijay Sales is offering select models with even more lucrative discounts. However, do note that these are display units which are on show at showrooms and not completely new. For instance, the display unit of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which usually costs Rs. 1,64,999, can be purchased for Rs. 99,999. There is a similar offer on the iPhone 13 display unit as well.

Apart from discounts, HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Card holders can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,500 on EMI transactions. There is also a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on RBL Bank and One Card transactions as well. You can also trade in your old handset for a new smartphone during the Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale to enjoy an additional discount on top of the price cut.

However, do note that the discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of your old handset, along with the availability of the offer at your location. With that out of the way, here are the best deals on smartphones during the Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price
iPhone 13 Rs. 49,900 Rs. 43,490
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 62,300
iPhone 16e Rs. 59,900 Rs. 52,700
iPhone 16 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 71,200
iPhone 16 Plus Rs. 89,900 Rs. 80,700
iPhone 16 Pro Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 1,07,300
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 1,44,900 Rs. 1,31,000
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,17,999
Vivo X200 FE Rs. 59,999 Rs. 54,999
Vivo X Fold 5 Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 1,49,999
Nothing Phone 3a Pro Rs. 33,999 Rs. 28,990
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale, Vijay Sales, Apple, Samsung, Iphone 16, iphone 16 price in india, iPhone 16 Pro Price in India, iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini App for Android Gets a ChatGPT-Like Privacy Feature and Personalised Responses
iPhone 17 Air Dummy in Sky Blue Colourway Shown in a Video Online; Reveals Design
Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and More
