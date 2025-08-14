Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Pack 2K Samsung AMOLED Display, Gaming Chip

iQOO 15 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 12:36 IST
iQOO 15 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Pack 2K Samsung AMOLED Display, Gaming Chip

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 was launched in India in December last year

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 will succeed last year's iQOO 13
  • iQOO 15 could pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • It is likely to be announced alongside an Ultra or Pro variant
Advertisement

iQOO 15 is said to be in the works as a successor to last year's iQOO 13. While the Vivo Brand remains tight-lipped about the launch date of the new flagship phone, a new leak from China hints at its launch timeline and specifications. The iQOO 15 is rumoured to feature a 2K resolution display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. iQOO recently confirmed the existence of the QOO 15. It is likely to be launched alongside either the iQOO 15 Pro or iQOO 15 Ultra model.

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the iQOO 15 will launch in China in October. It is said to feature a Samsung AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Like its predecessor, the handset is tipped to boast iQOO's self-developed gaming chip.

iqoo weibo smart pikachu iQOO 15

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The post also drops hints about an upcoming Realme device. The tipster says the company may release its flagship series in October. It is said to pack a 200-megapixel telephoto periscope sensor. While the tiptser doesn't directly name the devices but the user comments indicate that the leaks likely pertain to the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro.

Notably, iQOO recently acknowledged the existence of the iQOO 15. It is anticipated to be released alongside the iQOO 15 Pro or iQOO 15 Ultra models. 

iQOO 15 Price, Specifications (Expected)

As per past leaks, the iQOO 15 will get a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. It could be one of the early adopters of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC chipset, which is confirmed to be announced next month. iQOO is likely to pack a 7,000mAh battery in the phone, along with 100W wired fast charging support.

The iQOO 15 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. The camera setup could also include a periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It is likely to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 13 Specifications 

Last year's iQOO 13 launched in China in October and arrived in India in December, priced at Rs. 54,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant.

The iQOO 13 came with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It has iQOO's Q2 chip and offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset has a triple rear camera unit featuring three 50-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO 13, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Plans to Expand Same-Day Grocery Delivery Service in Over 2,300 US Cities
Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro Camera Upgrades Leaked; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras

Related Stories

iQOO 15 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Pack 2K Samsung AMOLED Display, Gaming Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Vijay Sales Freedom Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro Max and More
  3. This Is When Apple Can Announce September Event
  4. Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Review: A Solid Choice for Your Car
  5. iPhone 17 Air in Sky Blue Colourway Appears in a Video Online
  6. Independence Day 2025: FASTag Annual Pass Price Breakdown
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 25,000 in India
  8. iQOO 15 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Next Color Kindle Leaked Hinting "Petit Color" Could Be a Cheaper Alternative
  2. iPhone 17 Series Launch Countdown Begins: This Is When Apple Can Announce September Event
  3. Samsung’s Display-Less AI Smartglasses are Reportedly Delayed to Next Year
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  5. Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and More
  6. iPhone 17 Air Dummy in Sky Blue Colourway Shown in a Video Online; Reveals Design
  7. Gemini App for Android Gets a ChatGPT-Like Privacy Feature and Personalised Responses
  8. iQOO 15 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Pack 2K Samsung AMOLED Display, Gaming Chip
  9. Google Photos’ Remix Feature Uses AI to Turn Your Photos Into Artistic Styles: How to Use It
  10. Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro Camera Upgrades Leaked; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »