iQOO 15 is said to be in the works as a successor to last year's iQOO 13. While the Vivo Brand remains tight-lipped about the launch date of the new flagship phone, a new leak from China hints at its launch timeline and specifications. The iQOO 15 is rumoured to feature a 2K resolution display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. iQOO recently confirmed the existence of the QOO 15. It is likely to be launched alongside either the iQOO 15 Pro or iQOO 15 Ultra model.

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the iQOO 15 will launch in China in October. It is said to feature a Samsung AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Like its predecessor, the handset is tipped to boast iQOO's self-developed gaming chip.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The post also drops hints about an upcoming Realme device. The tipster says the company may release its flagship series in October. It is said to pack a 200-megapixel telephoto periscope sensor. While the tiptser doesn't directly name the devices but the user comments indicate that the leaks likely pertain to the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro.

iQOO 15 Price, Specifications (Expected)

As per past leaks, the iQOO 15 will get a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. It could be one of the early adopters of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC chipset, which is confirmed to be announced next month. iQOO is likely to pack a 7,000mAh battery in the phone, along with 100W wired fast charging support.

The iQOO 15 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. The camera setup could also include a periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It is likely to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 13 Specifications

Last year's iQOO 13 launched in China in October and arrived in India in December, priced at Rs. 54,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant.

The iQOO 13 came with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It has iQOO's Q2 chip and offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset has a triple rear camera unit featuring three 50-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.