German Antitrust Watchdog Steps Up Scrutiny on Apple, Opens Door for Action Against Anti-Competitive Practices

The Federal Cartel Office said it had determined Apple to be a company of "paramount significance for competition across markets."

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 April 2023 17:42 IST
German Antitrust Watchdog Steps Up Scrutiny on Apple, Opens Door for Action Against Anti-Competitive Practices

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple joins Meta in falling under reinforced monitoring made possible by German Competition Act

  • The act came into force in January 2021
  • The act allows cartel authority to intervene earlier against tech giants
  • Alphabet and Meta are also under closer surveillance of cartel authority

Germany's anti-cartel watchdog said Wednesday it had placed US computing giant Apple under closer surveillance for any possible abuse of its market position.

The Federal Cartel Office said it had determined Apple to be a company of "paramount significance for competition across markets", a move that would allow it to "take action against and effectively prohibit anti-competitive practices".

Apple joins Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Meta, the group behind Facebook, in falling under reinforced monitoring made possible by the German Competition Act.

The act, which came into force in January 2021, allows the cartel authority to intervene earlier, particularly against the world's tech giants.

Products like the hugely succesful iPhone meant Apple presided over a "wide-ranging digital ecosystem which is of great importance to competition" in Germany and worldwide, Federal Cartel Office chief Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

The group controlled the "access to the ecosystem and Apple customers" through software products such as the iOS operating system and its app store, Mundt said.

This "outstanding position" was backed by the US group's significant financial resources, broad user base and the strength of the Apple brand, the competition authority said.

Apple also had "privileged access to data relevant for competition" via its network of products, the agency said.

All in all, the group had a "position of power" that created the potential to act in ways "not sufficiently controlled by competition".

In practice, the Federal Cartel Office was also looking to see whether app tracking rules "could favour Apple's own offers" but said that "no decision has been taken on initiating further proceedings".

The agency said last week it was examining if it needed to place Apple's rival Microsoft under increased surveillance for anti-competitive practices.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Federal Cartel Office, Apple, German Competition Act, iPhone
Motorola Engineer Who Invented Mobile Phones 50 Years Ago Thinks People Look at Them Too Much
German Antitrust Watchdog Steps Up Scrutiny on Apple, Opens Door for Action Against Anti-Competitive Practices
