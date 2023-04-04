Apple may offer 120Hz displays based on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology across its entire iPhone 17 (or 2025 iPhone) lineup, as per a leak. Although the Cupertino giant is apparently busy preparing its 2023 iPhone family that could be titled the iPhone 15, DSCC analyst Ross Young tweeted a timeline detailing the future of iPhone display technology through 2027. Apple adopted LTPO screen technology for the first time on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The mechanism that enables features like an always-on display or ProMotion has been exclusive to the iPhone Pro models so far.

Ross Young on Monday tweeted that Apple will update all iPhone models with LTPO display panels starting in 2025. This will finally bring the 120Hz ProMotion feature to the base iPhone units. The LTPO display offers up to 120Hz refresh rate based on usage and has Always-On Display (AOD) support. Apple introduced the 120Hz ProMotion display with the iPhone 13 Pro series in 2021 and the same technology is added to the last year's iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

According to Young, all models in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series will come with Dynamic Island. The software feature covers up the pill and hole TrueDepth camera system and displays notifications and status indicators. The non-Pro models are said to have an LTPS display, while the Pro models in iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series are said to come with an LTPO display.

Additionally, the roadmap suggests that Pro models in the iPhone 17 lineup will come with an under-display face ID and hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The iPhone 18 Pro models that are expected to go official in 2026 will also have the same design. The basic models in iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 lineup will make a shift to the LTPO display and they will have Dynamic Island functionality.

Apple could launch its first full-screen smartphone in 2027. The purported iPhone 19 Pro and iPhone 19 Pro Max will be the first Apple devices to feature under-display Face ID and an under-screen front camera. Meanwhile, the standard models in Apple's 2027 family will feature under-display Face ID and hole punch display design.

