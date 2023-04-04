Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Lineup May Use 120Hz LTPO Panels, iPhone 19 Pro to Get Under Display FaceID: Leaked Roadmap Suggests

iPhone 17 Lineup May Use 120Hz LTPO Panels, iPhone 19 Pro to Get Under-Display FaceID: Leaked Roadmap Suggests

Apple could launch its first full-screen smartphone in 2027.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2023 11:43 IST
iPhone 17 Lineup May Use 120Hz LTPO Panels, iPhone 19 Pro to Get Under-Display FaceID: Leaked Roadmap Suggests

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced the 120Hz ProMotion display with the iPhone 13 Pro series

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is reportedly in the works
  • DSCC's Ross Young suggested display details of future iPhone models
  • iPhone 14 series was launched in September last year

Apple may offer 120Hz displays based on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology across its entire iPhone 17 (or 2025 iPhone) lineup, as per a leak. Although the Cupertino giant is apparently busy preparing its 2023 iPhone family that could be titled the iPhone 15, DSCC analyst Ross Young tweeted a timeline detailing the future of iPhone display technology through 2027. Apple adopted LTPO screen technology for the first time on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The mechanism that enables features like an always-on display or ProMotion has been exclusive to the iPhone Pro models so far.

Ross Young on Monday tweeted that Apple will update all iPhone models with LTPO display panels starting in 2025. This will finally bring the 120Hz ProMotion feature to the base iPhone units. The LTPO display offers up to 120Hz refresh rate based on usage and has Always-On Display (AOD) support. Apple introduced the 120Hz ProMotion display with the iPhone 13 Pro series in 2021 and the same technology is added to the last year's iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

According to Young, all models in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series will come with Dynamic Island. The software feature covers up the pill and hole TrueDepth camera system and displays notifications and status indicators. The non-Pro models are said to have an LTPS display, while the Pro models in iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series are said to come with an LTPO display.

Additionally, the roadmap suggests that Pro models in the iPhone 17 lineup will come with an under-display face ID and hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The iPhone 18 Pro models that are expected to go official in 2026 will also have the same design. The basic models in iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 lineup will make a shift to the LTPO display and they will have Dynamic Island functionality.

Apple could launch its first full-screen smartphone in 2027. The purported iPhone 19 Pro and iPhone 19 Pro Max will be the first Apple devices to feature under-display Face ID and an under-screen front camera. Meanwhile, the standard models in Apple's 2027 family will feature under-display Face ID and hole punch display design.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone 18, iPhone 19, LTPO Display, Ross Young
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Citadel, Her Recent Podcast, and Career Non-Negotiables
ETH Sees Gains Against BTC’s Small Losses, Majority Altcoins See Minor Profits

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Lineup May Use 120Hz LTPO Panels, iPhone 19 Pro to Get Under-Display FaceID: Leaked Roadmap Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 4-Year Roadmap Leaked, iPhone 19 Pro May Get This New Feature
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  4. JioCinema Sees 1.47 Billion Digital Views on Opening Weekend
  5. iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Nokia Pure UI Introduced, Will Not Be Available on Nokia Smartphones
  7. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Review
  10. Acer Aspire 3 With Intel Core i3 N-Series CPU Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr+ Purportedly Bags China 3C Certification, May Offer 33W Fast Charging
  2. SBI Resolves Technical Glitch Impacting Online Banking Services for 'Few Hours', Issues Statement
  3. NASA Artemis II Crew Unveiled, First Woman and Black Astronauts Set to Fly Around Moon in 2024
  4. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased via Flipkart Microsite
  5. Enforcement Directorate Probing Several Cryptocurrency, Digital Currency Fraud Cases: MoS Finance
  6. Rabindranath Tagore’s Classic Kabuliwala to Be Filmed Again in Bengali After 6 Decades, With Mithun Chakraborty as Lead
  7. Realme Narzo N55’s Product Page Goes Live on Amazon India Hinting Key Specifications: Details
  8. iPhone 17 Lineup May Use 120Hz LTPO Panels, iPhone 19 Pro to Get Under-Display FaceID: Leaked Roadmap Suggests
  9. ETH Sees Gains Against BTC’s Small Losses, Majority Altcoins See Minor Profits
  10. Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Citadel, Her Recent Podcast, and Career Non-Negotiables
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.