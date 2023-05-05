Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Jack Dorsey's Block Shakes Off Short Seller Hindenburg's Report to Post a Rise in Quarterly Revenue

Jack Dorsey's Block Shakes Off Short Seller Hindenburg's Report to Post a Rise in Quarterly Revenue

Shares of Block, formerly called Square, were up more than 1 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2023 11:44 IST
Jack Dorsey's Block Shakes Off Short Seller Hindenburg's Report to Post a Rise in Quarterly Revenue

Photo Credit: Reuters

The San Francisco-based fintech offers merchant payment services

Highlights
  • Hindenburg had accused Block of overstating its user numbers
  • Block has denied the allegations, said it would explore legal actions
  • The company said gross profit in the first-quarter rose 32 percent

Block posted a rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as its popular payments platform Cash App continued to drive growth, a metric investors will watch closely following U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research's disclosure in March of short positions in the firm.

Shares of Block, formerly called Square, were up more than 1 percent in extended trading on Thursday, paring gains after rising more than 4 percent. Prior to market close, its stock was down more than 10 percent from the beginning of this year.

The company posted total net revenue of $4.99 billion (roughly Rs. 40,800 crore) in the quarter ended March 31, up 26 percent from the prior year and beating analysts' estimate of $4.59 billion (roughly Rs. 37,500 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

The San Francisco-based fintech, which offers merchant payment services and an app that facilitates peer-to-peer payments and lets people trade cryptocurrency, said gross profit in the first-quarter rose 32 percent to $1.71 billion (roughly Rs. 14,000 crore).

Hindenburg, whose report this year triggered a rout of more than $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,17,200 crore) in shares of India's Adani Group companies, had accused Block of overstating its user numbers by allowing fake or duplicate accounts to exist on its Cash App platform. The allegations sent shares in the company down 22 percent.

Reuters could not verify the claims raised in the report. Block has denied the allegations and has said it would explore legal action against the short seller. Short sellers like Hindenburg typically sell borrowed securities and aim to buy these back at a lower price.

In a call with analysts, Block CEO Jack Dorsey said the firm stands by its response to the report.

"We will not be distracted from our strategy and from our prioritizations," he said. "We have a pretty compelling roadmap ahead of us in every one of our ecosystems."

Block's revenue growth has moderated over the past few quarters as inflation prompted consumers to defer big-ticket purchases. In its previous earnings report, the payments firm said it was "meaningfully slowing" the pace of hiring this year to control costs.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Block, Sqaure, Jack Dorsey, Block earnings, Fintech, Cash App, Hindenburg
Coinbase Crypto Exchange Posts Smaller Quarterly Loss After Costs Cuts

Related Stories

Jack Dorsey's Block Shakes Off Short Seller Hindenburg's Report to Post a Rise in Quarterly Revenue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  3. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
  5. Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Top Offers on Home Appliances
  7. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  9. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on November 4
  10. Asus ROG Ally to Launch on This Date; Renders, Specifications, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Pathaan Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Release in Bangladesh on May 12
  2. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Debut in August
  3. India Leading Digital Revolution, Its Financial Inclusion Journey Can Be Example for Others: UN Officials
  4. Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike
  6. 'India Is at a Tipping Point,' Says CEO Tim Cook as Apple Stakes Future Growth on Emerging Markets
  7. Hollywood Studios Claims They Offered Writers a $97 Million Wage Increase
  8. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Jack Dorsey's Block Shakes Off Short Seller Hindenburg's Report to Post a Rise in Quarterly Revenue
  10. Coinbase Crypto Exchange Posts Smaller Quarterly Loss After Costs Cuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.