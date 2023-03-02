Technology News

Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard Accused of Firing Employees for Using Strong Language

Microsoft is seeking to acquire Activision for $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,68,500 crore), but US regulators have sued to block the deal.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 March 2023 01:34 IST
Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard Accused of Firing Employees for Using Strong Language

Activision said to have announced to report to office for at least three days per week from April 2023

Highlights
  • The case is the latest the union has brought to the labour board
  • Using abusive language toward colleagues is unacceptable, says Activision
  • Activision says it takes appropriate disciplinary action on violations

Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard has been accused by a union of illegally firing two video game testers for using "strong language" in a protest of a new company policy that limits remote work.

The Communication Workers of America (CWA) said it filed a complaint with the US National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday seeking to have the workers reinstated.

The case is the latest the union has brought to the labour board as part of a campaign to unionize the firm and its subsidiaries. Small groups of game testers at three Activision subsidiaries voted to join the CWA last year.

Microsoft is seeking to acquire Activision for $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,68,500 crore), but US regulators have sued to block the deal.

The labour board last year issued complaints accusing Santa Monica, California-based Activision of threatening employees who posted on social media about their working conditions and withholding raises from pro-union workers, which the company denies.

Joseph Christinat, a spokesman for Activision, said the company takes appropriate disciplinary action when employees violate its workplace code of conduct.

“Using abusive, threatening or harassing language toward colleagues is unacceptable and we are disappointed that the CWA is advocating for this type of behavior,” he said.

According to the union, Activision last month announced its employees would be required to report to the office three days per week beginning in April, ending a policy that had allowed more flexible arrangements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change received an overwhelmingly negative response from employees, the CWA said, and Activision fired two game testers who "expressed their outrage using strong language."

The CWA suggested the Democrat-led labor board could use the case to revisit a 2020 ruling by a Republican majority that limited legal protections for workers who use vulgar or offensive language during workplace disputes.

"When faced with unfair treatment by unscrupulous employers like Activision, workers should have the right to express themselves," CWA Secretary-Treasurer Sara Steffens said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Activision blizzard, call of duty
OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Available for Companies to Integrate in Apps
India's Digital Public Infrastructure Is Open Source, Transferable, Secure: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Featured video of the day
Motorola Rizr: The Rollable Concept Phone at MWC 2023

Related Stories

Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard Accused of Firing Employees for Using Strong Language
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  2. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  3. Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  4. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  5. WhatsApp Reactions Update Rolling Out to Android, iOS Betas: Report
  6. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  7. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Review
  8. Moondrop Chu Wired Earphones Review
  9. Oppo Enco Air 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. DigiYatra Facility to Be Available for All Passengers at IGI Airport Terminal 2, 3 by March End
  2. India's Digital Public Infrastructure Is Open Source, Transferable, Secure: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard Accused of Firing Employees for Using Strong Language
  4. OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Available for Companies to Integrate in Apps
  5. TikTok Working on Parental Control Tool to Restrict Content for Teens Amid Growing Scrutiny
  6. Bill Gates Praises India's Digital Payment System; Says This Will Be Cheapest 5G Market
  7. Swiggy, Zomato Seek Clarification on Bike-Taxi Ban Order From Delhi Government
  8. YouTube Child Data Gathering Faces Scrutiny in UK After Complaint
  9. Vivo TWS Air With Upto 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  10. WhatsApp Banned Over 2.9 Million Indian Accounts in January to Combat Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.