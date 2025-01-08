Technology News
English Edition

Getty Images to Acquire Shutterstock to Create $3.7 Billion Firm

Getty Images is expected to pay $331 million (roughly Rs. 2,841 crore) in cash.

By Ryan Gould, Michelle F. Davis, Josh Sisco and Liana Baker, Bloomberg news | Updated: 8 January 2025 12:32 IST
Getty Images to Acquire Shutterstock to Create $3.7 Billion Firm

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Getty Images was co-founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle

Highlights
  • For the transaction, Getty will also give 319.4 million of its own shares
  • Getty Images’ bring immense library of photos
  • Shutterstock brings a huge searchable platform for images
Advertisement

Getty Images Holdings Inc. agreed to acquire rival stock-photo provider Shutterstock Inc. in a deal that would create a combined company worth about $3.7 billion (roughly Rs. 31,760 crore) including debt.

Getty Images offers to pay about $28.85 (roughly Rs. 2,476) in cash, or roughly 13.67 Getty Images shares for each Shutterstock share, according to a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Shutterstock shareholders could also opt to be paid in a mix of cash and Getty shares.

For the transaction, Getty Images is expected to pay $331 million (roughly Rs. 2,841 crore) in cash and 319.4 million of its own shares. Upon completion, Getty Images holders will own about 54.7 percent of the combined company, while Shutterstock shareholders will own the rest. Craig Peters, Getty Images's chief executive officer, will serve in the same role for the combined entity.

The deal bring together two of the biggest providers of licensed visual content in the US as artificial intelligence upends the content-creation market and cell phone cameras dilute the value of stock photos. It will marry Getty Images' immense library of photos, illustrations and videos with Shutterstock's huge searchable platform that lets contributors upload their content. 

As of Monday's close, Getty Images — which has about $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 12,017 crore) in debt —- had lost about 73 percent of its market value since going public in July 2022 via a blank-check deal. Shutterstock has fallen about 50 percent over the same time period. Following the announcement on Tuesday, Shutterstock jumped as much as 44 percent in premarket trading, while Getty surged as much as 100 percent.

The companies are banking that by coming together they can cut costs and boost profitability by offering a broader suite of services to the media, advertising and content creation industries.

Antitrust Risk

The pairing will also be an early test of how amenable the Trump administration's incoming antitrust overseers will be of mergers among leading players in fairly concentrated industries, after the Biden administration blocked high-profile deals in the supermarket and airline industries. While this transaction is likely to draw intense scrutiny, it underscores how dealmakers are optimistic that regulators will have a lighter touch—at least in certain sectors. 

Seattle-based Getty Images was co-founded in 1995 by Chairman Mark Getty of the wealthy Getty family. He is a director at Getty Investments, which holds about 43 percent of the company's outstanding shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.  

Over the decades, the company has been in and out of the public markets and changed hands a few times. Hellman & Friedman took it private in 2008 and sold it four years later to Carlyle Group Inc. The Getty family took control of the company in 2018 and sold a minority stake that year to Koch Industries Inc.'s investment arm. 

The family agreed in 2021 to merge the company with a blank-check vehicle backed by CC Capital and Neuberger Berman. 

Berenson & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are financial advisers to Getty Images, while Allen & Co. is financial adviser to Shutterstock.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Getty Images, Shutterstock, Acquisition
iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 Tipped to Launch Alongside iOS 18.3
Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock With Alexa Voice Assistant Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Getty Images to Acquire Shutterstock to Create $3.7 Billion Firm
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  4. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  5. Asus TUF Gaming A18 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Unveiled
  6. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  7. iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 Launch Timeline Tipped
  8. Baby John OTT Release Reportedly Delayed
  9. Pixel 4a Gets an Update; Eligible Users Can Get Free Battery Replacement
  10. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »