iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 Tipped to Launch Alongside iOS 18.3

Apple released iOS 15.3, iOS 16.3, and iOS 17.3 in late January in the last three years.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March

Highlights
  • iPhone SE models lack a proper annual release schedule
  • The first iPhone SE was introduced back in 2016
  • New model is expected to offer Apple Intelligence features
Apple has been reportedly working on a new generation of the iPhone SE and it is likely to debut as the company's first phone of 2025. The rumoured iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be a complete revamp featuring a new design and latest hardware. While we wait for an official announcement about its launch, the latest rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will be unveiled at the same time as Apple rolls out iOS 18.3. Apple launched its latest iPhone SE model in March 2022.

MacRumors, citing an allegedly trustworthy X source, reported that devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be unveiled alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. The codename V59 is believed to be associated with the new iPhone SE, while the J481 could be a reference to the new entry-level iPad.

Apple released iOS 15.3, iOS 16.3, and iOS 17.3 in late January over the past three years, if the Cupertino-based company continues that trend we can expect iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 to be introduced later this month. The purported iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 could also be announced alongside the latest iteration of operating systems.

iPhone SE models lack a proper annual launch schedule, unlike the standard iPhone models. Apple unveiled new iPhone SE models every two years in either April or March. The first iPhone SE was introduced back in 2016. The latest iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB model. Therefore, the rumoured January launch timeline of the iPhone SE 4 would be earlier than usual.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications, Price (rumoured)

A recent leak claimed that Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 will be called the iPhone 16E. It is expected to offer Apple Intelligence features, 8GB of RAM, and a 6.06-inch (1,170x2,532 pixels) LTPS OLED screen with a peak brightness of 800nits. The phone could offer Face ID support and pack a 3,279mAh battery. It is said to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is said to be priced at less than $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Specifications, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped

