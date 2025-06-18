Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Confirmed to Launch Later This Month With Leica-Branded Cameras

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2025 14:41 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Confirmed to Launch Later This Month With Leica-Branded Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is tipped to feature 6.85-inch main display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 launch teased officially in China
  • The Mix Flip 2 is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit
  • It could feature a slimmer and lighter build
Xiaomi is preparing to introduce the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in China soon. The Chinese tech brand has revealed the launch timeline of its upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone in its home country. It is confirmed to come with Xiaomi's HyperOS interface and Leica-tuned rear camera setup. The handset is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and feature a 6.85-inch inner display. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will debut as a successor to last year's Xiaomi Mix Flip.

Through a banner on its China website, Xiaomi has started teasing the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2. The "see you this month" tag on the teaser poster indicates that the handset will be launched in the country later this month. It hints that the upcoming device will have a camera unit co-engineered by Leica.

The poster doesn't reveal the design of the Mix Flip 2, but it indicates that the handset will run on the HyperOS interface. Xiaomi has also started accepting pre-reservations for the phone on its official China website. 

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications (Expected)

Xiaomi has yet to detail the specifications of Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, but past reports have suggested that it will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is tipped to get a 6.85-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to be slimmer and lighter than the Xiaomi Mix Flip. It could measure 7.6mm thick in the unfolded state and weigh around 190g. 

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch main sensor and a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide camera. It is likely to get a 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired charging support. The phone might have an IPX8-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is rumoured to be announced alongside the Redmi K80 Ultra and a new Redmi-branded tablet.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
