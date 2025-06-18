Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10 Series to Reportedly Get a Faster Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Google Pixel 9 series was the company's first to feature ultrasonic sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2025 11:34 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series to Reportedly Get a Faster Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Google Pixel 10 lineup is expected to be launched on August 20

Highlights
  • Google appears to be focusing on internal enhancements for Pixel 10
  • Google could retain Class 3 facial recognition feature in new phones
  • The phones are said to get enhanced image stabilisation
Advertisement

Google's Pixel 10 series is likely to be announced in August, and we are seeing a lot of rumours surrounding the phones on the Web. A recent leak suggests an upgrade to the fingerprint sensor in the new phones. Google is expected to bring improvements to the technology first introduced with the Pixel 9 series. The upcoming lineup, which is likely to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is also rumoured to come with an upgraded chip, enhanced image stabilisation and photography improvements.

Pixel 10 Series May Get Fingerprint Sensor Upgrade

Google added an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor to the Pixel 9 series, which was a notable upgrade from the optical fingerprint sensor used on the Pixel 8 series and previous generations. As per a new report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 series will come with a faster ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The upgraded ultrasonic sensor in the Pixel 10 series is said to be more secure and reliable than the previous version. It is also said to work better when operating the phone with wet fingers. Further, Google is said to retain the facial recognition feature in the Pixel 10 lineup and is likely to maintain Class 3 security standards.

Google's Pixel 10 lineup is expected to launch on August 20 at the Made By Google launch event, and could include four models. The series is expected to ship with a new Tensor G5 chip, improved image stabilisation, and improved speakers. The lineup could come with Google's Magic Cue assistant.

The lineup is believed to support Qi 2.2 wireless charging with Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) standard. Google is rumoured to bring a new 'Pixelsnap' set of accessories alongside the Pixel 10 series. The telephoto sensor in the phones is said to provide macro photography capabilities.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Headphone 1 Price and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets Upgraded With Image Generation Capability

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Series to Reportedly Get a Faster Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colours, and Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 3 to Be Equipped With the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  5. Nothing Headphone 1 Price, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design, Price Range Teased
  7. Redmi Pad 2 With 11-Inch 2.5K Display, 9,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Get Faster Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India Discounted for a Limited Time
  10. Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV Series Launched in India: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Next-Gen Xbox Will Run on AMD Chip, Not Be 'Locked to a Single Store'
  2. Redmi Pad 2 With 11-Inch 2.5K Display, 9,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series to Reportedly Get a Faster Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  5. ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets Upgraded With Image Generation Capability
  6. Nothing Headphone 1 Price and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colour Options, and Design Revealed Ahead of Global Debut
  8. Apple Back to School Offer in India Brings Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac
  9. Nintendo Direct Livestream Featuring Donkey Kong Bananza Announced for June 18
  10. Amazfit Active 2 Square Debuts With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display and Up to 10 Days Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »