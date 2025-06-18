Google's Pixel 10 series is likely to be announced in August, and we are seeing a lot of rumours surrounding the phones on the Web. A recent leak suggests an upgrade to the fingerprint sensor in the new phones. Google is expected to bring improvements to the technology first introduced with the Pixel 9 series. The upcoming lineup, which is likely to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is also rumoured to come with an upgraded chip, enhanced image stabilisation and photography improvements.

Pixel 10 Series May Get Fingerprint Sensor Upgrade

Google added an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor to the Pixel 9 series, which was a notable upgrade from the optical fingerprint sensor used on the Pixel 8 series and previous generations. As per a new report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 series will come with a faster ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The upgraded ultrasonic sensor in the Pixel 10 series is said to be more secure and reliable than the previous version. It is also said to work better when operating the phone with wet fingers. Further, Google is said to retain the facial recognition feature in the Pixel 10 lineup and is likely to maintain Class 3 security standards.

Google's Pixel 10 lineup is expected to launch on August 20 at the Made By Google launch event, and could include four models. The series is expected to ship with a new Tensor G5 chip, improved image stabilisation, and improved speakers. The lineup could come with Google's Magic Cue assistant.

The lineup is believed to support Qi 2.2 wireless charging with Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) standard. Google is rumoured to bring a new 'Pixelsnap' set of accessories alongside the Pixel 10 series. The telephoto sensor in the phones is said to provide macro photography capabilities.