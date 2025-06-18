Redmi K80 Ultra will be unveiled in China soon. The company has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming handset. Some key features of the smartphone have been confirmed as well. While an exact launch date of the phone is not yet known, it is expected to join the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro variants, which were unveiled in the country in November 2024. Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi K Pad will launch alongside the K80 Ultra.

Redmi K80 Ultra Design, Colours, Features

The Redmi K80 Ultra features a circular rear camera module placed towards the top left corner of the back panel, as seen in the images shared by the company in a Weibo post. It houses two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit. Inscription on the camera island suggests that the dual rear camera setup of the phone will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The Weibo post reveals that the Redmi K80 Ultra will sport a 6.83-inch flat display. It will come with a metal middle frame and a glass fibre back panel. The handset appears in a white colourway in the images on the post. An official landing page for the K80 Ultra shows the phone in black and green colour options as well.

Redmi confirmed in another Weibo post that the K80 Ultra will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. Meanwhile, the upcoming Redmi K Pad is also set to use the same chipset. The handset will be equipped with a D2 display chip as well as Redmi's largest-ever 3D IceLoop vapour chamber.

The Redmi K80 Ultra is confirmed to pack a 7,140mAh battery and will support bypass charging technology. The handset is expected to support 100W wired fast charging and boast an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. It will offer coaxial symmetrical dual speaker units.

