Technology News
English Edition

GTA 6 Delay Weighs on Global Videogame Market Growth, Data Shows

The global videogame market is projected to grow 3.4 percent to $188.9 billion (roughly Rs. 16,33,527 crore) in 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 June 2025 14:37 IST
GTA 6 Delay Weighs on Global Videogame Market Growth, Data Shows

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The launch of "GTA VI" on PC is also expected to carry growth through 2027

Highlights
  • Last year, the global videogame market grew by 3.2 percent
  • "GTA VI" is scheduled to launch in 2026
  • "GTA VI" on PC is also expected to carry growth through 2027
Advertisement

The global videogame market's growth rate is expected to improve marginally in 2025 from the previous year, according to a report from research firm Newzoo, seen exclusively by Reuters on Tuesday.

Analysts and industry experts had projected a surge in industry growth this year due to the expected blockbuster launch of Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto 6 and new consoles.

However, the delay of the long-awaited title to next year and price hikes to videogame hardware, arising from tariffs, have made consumer spending uncertain.

The global videogame market is projected to grow 3.4 percent to $188.9 billion (roughly Rs. 16,33,527 crore) in 2025, compared with last year's growth of 3.2 percent, according to the report.

"This forecast reflects concrete changes, hardware cycles, pricing trends, install base growth, and title pipelines," said Michiel Buijsman, principle analyst at Newzoo.

Compounded annually, Newzoo expects the market to grow 3.3 percent till 2027, compared with its earlier forecast of 3.7 percent.

As "GTA VI" is scheduled to launch in 2026, the industry will most likely see the boost from sales next year along with the release of other premium titles such as Capcom's "Resident Evil Requiem."

The launch of GTA 6 on PC is also expected to carry growth through 2027, the report said.

Price increases to Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation devices have sparked fears of slower hardware sales as consumers globally grapple with market uncertainty, even as Nintendo's Switch 2 became the company's fastest-selling console.

"Xbox generally is falling further behind on Xbox One, so there will be more sales to come but we don't expect big numbers... we expect that the lifetime units of PS5 will still slightly trail PS4," Buijsman said.

Xbox also unveiled its own handheld console, the Xbox Ally, earlier this month, developed in partnership with ASUS and set to launch in holidays 2025.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Take Two
Canva Adds Create a Video Clip Feature Powered by Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation AI Model

Related Stories

GTA 6 Delay Weighs on Global Videogame Market Growth, Data Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Pad 2 With 11-Inch 2.5K Display, 9,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Nothing Phone 3 to Be Equipped With the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  4. Nothing Headphone 1 Price, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo X200 FE Launch Date, Colours, and Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Apple Back to School Offer Brings Discounts on iPad Air, Other Products
  7. Next-Gen Xbox Will Run on AMD Chip, Not Be 'Locked to a Single Store'
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Get Faster Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  9. You Can Now Generate Video Clips on Canva With Google's Veo 3 Model
  10. Vivo T4 Ultra Now Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Ultra Now Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Now Available in a New 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India
  3. Redmi K80 Ultra Design, Colours, and Key Features Revealed; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  4. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Confirmed to Launch Later This Month With Leica-Branded Cameras
  5. Canva Adds Create a Video Clip Feature Powered by Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation AI Model
  6. GTA 6 Delay Weighs on Global Videogame Market Growth, Data Shows
  7. Coinbase Seeking US SEC Approval to Offer Blockchain-Based Stocks
  8. Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash AI Models Are Now Generally Available to All Users
  9. US Senate Passes Stablecoin Bill in Milestone for Crypto Industry
  10. Sam Altman Says Meta Offered $100 Million Bonuses to Recruit OpenAI Employees
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »