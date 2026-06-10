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Opera for Android Gets New Home Screen With Google AI Mode Shortcut, Football Hub Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Opera has introduced a dedicated football hub to help users follow FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in the browser.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 12:16 IST
Opera for Android Gets New Home Screen With Google AI Mode Shortcut, Football Hub Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Photo Credit: Opera

The update introduces a refreshed start page with customisable Speed Dial icons

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Highlights
  • Opera launches a dedicated football hub for World Cup fans
  • Users can receive live match alerts from selected teams
  • A new weather widget brings real-time updates to the start page
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Opera has rolled out a redesigned home screen for its Android browser that adds quicker access to Google's AI Mode, new personalisation options, and a dedicated football hub ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026. The update introduces a refreshed start page with customisable Speed Dial icons, a weather widget, and shortcuts for AI Mode and private browsing. Opera has also added live football features, including scores, statistics, notifications, and an AI-powered news feed, allowing users to follow matches directly from the browser without relying on separate apps.

Opera Adds Real-Time Football Scores and AI Mode Access on Android

The browser maker's Android app now features a redesigned start page, and the company says it will reduce the number of steps required to access commonly used tools. The update places shortcuts to AI Mode and private browsing directly on the home screen, while retaining support for different search engines and Opera's built-in AI assistant.

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The new interface also introduces additional customisation options. Users can now choose between round, square, or squircle Speed Dial icons. Opera has also added a weather widget that displays current local conditions directly on the start page.

Alongside the visual refresh, Opera has introduced a dedicated football hub to help users follow FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in the browser. Users can view detailed match information, including squad selections, key incidents, historical records between teams, upcoming fixtures, and real-time scoring updates.

The browser can also send alerts for selected teams, notifying users when matches begin, major incidents occur, and games conclude. Opera said the football hub also includes an AI-powered news feed that adapts to a user's interests over time.

The football features are available in Opera for Android and Opera Mini. Opera said the tools are intended to help users stay updated on matches when they are unable to watch broadcasts live.

The company linked the update to findings from a survey of more than 77,000 users across 190 countries. According to the survey, 86 percent of respondents plan to follow the tournament, while 38 percent expect to do so through a browser. Opera also found that 87 percent anticipate staying up past midnight for at least some matches, reflecting the challenges posed by North American match timings for viewers in Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia.

Additional findings showed that 63 percent of respondents follow football throughout the year. Around 50 percent prefer using a browser or app for updates, compared with 18 percent who rely on video highlights and 12 percent who turn to social media. In the US, 47 percent of respondents said they favour a browser over a dedicated app for following matches, while 19 percent already use Opera for Android to keep up with football news and results.

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Further reading: Opera, Opera for Android, Opera Update, FIFA World Cup 2026, Google AI Mode
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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