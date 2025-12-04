Google has launched its in-call scam protection feature in the US. The tech giant has partnered with fintech apps and banks to bring the feature to a new market, and it alerts users if they are on a call with an unknown number while screen sharing and using a participating financial app. The system warns about potential financial scams and offers options to end the call and stop screen sharing with a single tap. Google launched a pilot of this earlier in the UK.

Android's Scam Protection Features Are Now Available in the US

The search giant announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its pilot program for in-call scam protection on Android to devices in the US. The company has associated with Cash App and banks such as JPMorgan Chase for the rollout of its latest safety feature, which is designed to protect users.

The programme aims to tackle scams where fraudsters trick users into sharing their phone screens during calls to access important data, transfer money, and install malicious apps. It is also designed to address impersonation scams where fraudsters try to manipulate victims into sharing their screen to get bank account details and initiate fund transactions.

Under this programme, when a user opens a supported financial app while screen sharing and on a call with an unknown number, their Android handset will show a warning about the potential dangers. It also allows users the option to end the call. Google states that the alert includes a 30-second pause period before users can proceed, granting users some time to reconsider the act and break the ‘spell' of the scammer's social engineering.

Google launched a pilot earlier this year in the UK to offer in-call protections for financial apps. The company claims it has already helped thousands of users avoid potential scams by prompting them to end suspicious calls. Google has also launched similar pilots in Brazil and Indian markets, and has now expanded the feature to cover most major banks in the UK.