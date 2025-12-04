Technology News
Google Expands In-Call Scam Protection for Banking Apps: Here's How It Works on Android

Google's in-call scam protection aims to tackle financial fraud and impersonation scams.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

Google has also launched similar in-call scam protection initiatives in Brazil and India

Highlights
  • Google added new in-call scam protection feature to Android in the US
  • The system warns about potential scams
  • Google launched a pilot earlier this year in the UK
Google has launched its in-call scam protection feature in the US. The tech giant has partnered with fintech apps and banks to bring the feature to a new market, and it alerts users if they are on a call with an unknown number while screen sharing and using a participating financial app. The system warns about potential financial scams and offers options to end the call and stop screen sharing with a single tap. Google launched a pilot of this earlier in the UK. 

Android's Scam Protection Features Are Now Available in the US

The search giant announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its pilot program for in-call scam protection on Android to devices in the US. The company has associated with Cash App and banks such as JPMorgan Chase for the rollout of its latest safety feature, which is designed to protect users.

The programme aims to tackle scams where fraudsters trick users into sharing their phone screens during calls to access important data, transfer money, and install malicious apps. It is also designed to address impersonation scams where fraudsters try to manipulate victims into sharing their screen to get bank account details and initiate fund transactions.

Under this programme, when a user opens a supported financial app while screen sharing and on a call with an unknown number, their Android handset will show a warning about the potential dangers. It also allows users the option to end the call. Google states that the alert includes a 30-second pause period before users can proceed, granting users some time to reconsider the act and break the ‘spell' of the scammer's social engineering.

Google launched a pilot earlier this year in the UK to offer in-call protections for financial apps. The company claims it has already helped thousands of users avoid potential scams by prompting them to end suspicious calls. Google has also launched similar pilots in Brazil and Indian markets, and has now expanded the feature to cover most major banks in the UK.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo.

Further reading: Google, Impersonation scams., Google in call scam protection
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Price Consolidates Near $93,200 as Crypto Market Recovers From November Slowdown
Google Workspace Studio Launched, Lets Users Create AI Agents for Automation

