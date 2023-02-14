Technology News

Google to Integrate Its ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot Bard to ChromeOS: Report

Google’s Bard has been spotted in a new set of code changes for ChromeOS.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2023 14:33 IST
Google to Integrate Its ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot Bard to ChromeOS: Report

Google will integrate “Conversational Search” to ChromeOS as an experimental featur

Highlights
  • Google introduced Bard AI chatbot earlier this month
  • Bard is competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT
  • The conversational AI service Bard is available to testers for feedback

Google introduced its ChatGPT-style AI chatbot Bard earlier this month, flaunting its ‘conversational search' capabilities. Bard can answer specific queries from users in a conversational manner, providing detailed answers. The new service has been launched as a competition to OpenAI's ChatGPT, however, it is still under testing. Days after Google introduced Bard, the tech giant has now been spotted working to integrate the same to ChromeOS as well. Bard is available for select testers for feedback and is expected to be rolled out for public soon.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is working to integrate its AI-powered Bard to ChromeOS. The tech giant has been spotted introducing “Conversational Search” to ChromeOS as an experimental feature in a new set of code changes.

The report suggests that Bard integration to ChromeOS will only be accessible to users through the chrome://flags page. The feature is likely to offer a chat interaction experience similar to ChatGPT.

Notably, Google is yet to reveal anything on Bard's integration to ChromeOS. Google introduced Bard, its conversational AI service earlier this month. It is currently available to only some testers for feedback and will be released publicly soon. In a blog post, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained that the experimental conversational AI service is powered by Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). He said that the Bard will be a combination of "power, intelligence and creativity of the company's large language models."

As shared in the blog post, Google's conversational search service will provide knowledge based on users' responses and information available on the Web. It is expected to change the way consumers search for information or create content on command.

The company announced that the they have released Bard for testers, along with lightweight model version of LaMDA that was launched two years ago.

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
