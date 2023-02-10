Google released the Android 14 developer preview image on Thursday with several improvements and changes. Samsung's next major OS update is expected to be One UI 6, based on Android 14. It is likely to feature Android 14's improvements and changes when it arrives later this year, and succeed the Android 13-based One UI 5 update that has been rolled out to eligible devices. While Samsung is yet to announce plans for the purported One UI 6 update, a list of Samsung Galaxy smartphones that are eligible to receive the next major One UI update has surfaced online.

According to a report by SamMobile, the South Korean firm is likely to roll out its next One UI 6 update based on Android 14 to its phones that are 3 years old, as the company promises four years of OS updates for recently launched models. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series, as well as the S21 FE handsets.

Samsung's foldable handsets that are part of the Galaxy Z series, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, should also receive the update.

Several Galaxy A series phones including the Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A53, A23, and a few Galaxy M series handsets as well as the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro can be expected to receive the update.

Samsung started rolling out Android 13 to eligible Galaxy phones in late 2022. Several Galaxy smartphones and tablets have already been updated to Android 13-based One UI 5. The latest version of Google's Android operating system comes with improved privacy and new customisation, improved battery life and performance. It has brought a new way to customise and edit the lock screen by adding photos and videos and combining several widgets into a single widget to save space on the home screen.

The One UI 5 update also features 16-preset colour themes that can be automatically generated based on the wallpaper as well an 'object eraser' tool (for select devices) allowing users to remove unwanted people, objects, shadows, and reflections from photographs.

The update also packs the new Bixby Text Call feature that allows the Bixby Voice assistant to answer calls and share the typed message with the caller. The first phone to get the One UI 5 update was the Galaxy S22 series, while the first Samsung handsets to receive the Android 14 update are likely to be the Galaxy S23 lineup.

