Google surprised smartphone enthusiasts by launching the Pixel 9 series earlier than expected last year. Instead of the usual October launch window, the tech giant annouced the Pixel 9 lineup in August. As per a new leak, it appears that Google may follow a similar pattern this year. An alleged invite sent to Google Pixel Superfans program members suggests an early launch timeline for the Pixel 10 lineup. The Pixel 10 series is expected to include the base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

As spotted by Android Authority, Google has sent an invitation to the Pixel Superfans to apply to attend a pre-launch Pixel Penthouse event scheduled for June 27 in London. The invite shared by the publication shows that Superfans can apply to win one of 25 slots to attend the 1.30-hour-long event. The attendees are confirmed to "get hands-on with pre-release Pixel devices and features".

Google's Pixel Superfans invite

Photo Credit: Android Authority

While Google doesn't directly mention Pixel 10, the alleged invite does reference the “next Pixel line,” suggesting that there will be an early glimpse of the Pixel 10 series. The image in the invite includes a Pixel phone and watch.

Selected Pixel Superfans will get the chance to ask questions to Googlers. The last date to apply for the event is June 4, and the winners will be announced on June 11, as shown in the invite. Google's Pixel Superfans program is a community initiative designed for Pixel enthusiasts that provides early product previews and special offers for members.

Pixel 10 Lineup Could Launch Sooner

The leak suggests that Google is likely to reveal the Pixel 10 series, potentially in July or late June. The company moved up the launch of the Pixel 9 series to August last year, straying from its traditional October launch window. That trend appears to be ongoing, with Android 16 rolling out earlier than usual and the Pixel 9a launching in March. For reference, the Pixel 8a was unveiled in May last year.

Google's Pixel 10 lineup is said to ship with the Tensor G5 chipset. The vanila Pixel 10 is tipped to come in blue, limoncello (yellow), iris (purple), and obsidian (black) shades, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could be available in green, sterling (grey), porcelain (white), and obsidian (black) colourways.