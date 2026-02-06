Technology News
Google Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Renders Ahead of February 18 Launch in Four Colour Options

Google recently showed off the upcoming Google Pixel 10a in a Lavender colourway.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 10a is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • New renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 10a have appeared online
  • The alleged renders of Pixel 10a show a flat display
  • It could run on Google Tensor G4 chipset
Google Pixel 10a is scheduled to be launched on February 18. As we await the formal announcement, a set of new high-resolution renders has leaked online, offering a detailed look at the design of the successor to the Google Pixel 9a. The renders showcase the Pixel 10a in four different colour options. The Google Pixel 10a is expected to be available in two storage options with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to be equipped with Google's Tensor G4 chipset and could feature a dual rear camera unit led by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Google Pixel 10a Colourways, Design (Expected)

Android Headlines leaked official-looking renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 10a. The renders show the phone in black, red, off-white, and lavender colour options. Google is expected to market these colours as Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender. Google already teased the Lavender shade recently during its launch date announcement.

pixel 10aandroidheadlines Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a possible colour options
Photo Credit: Androidheadlines

 

For reference, the Pixel 9a was released in Iris, Peony, Porcelain and Obsidian shades. The tech giant is expected to release the Pixel Buds 2a earbuds in berry and fog shades.

The alleged renders of Pixel 10a show a flat display with a centred hole-punch camera at the top. It has symmetrical bezels on all four sides. On the back, the handset has a pill-shaped camera module housing two cameras. The physical buttons are located on the right edge. The design closely resembles the Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 10a: What We Know So Far

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 10a will be officially unveiled on February 18. Pre-orders will open the same day. According to past leaks, the upcoming phone will run on the Google Tensor G4 chipset.

The Pixel 10a is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. It is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB RAM as standard.

On the rear, the Pixel 10a could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is said to carry a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5,100mAh battery. The company may provide up to seven years of software support for the phone.

The Pixel 10a could cost $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 128GB storage variant.

Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony WF-1000XM6 Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Colourways and Specifications

