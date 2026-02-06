Technology News
Xiaomi 17T Pro Leak Reveals Chipset, Battery, Durability and Other Key Specifications

Xiaomi 17T Pro is said to support 100W wired fast charging, compared to the 90W wired charging offered by Xiaomi 15T Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 17:06 IST
Xiaomi 17T Pro Leak Reveals Chipset, Battery, Durability and Other Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15T Pro (above) has an IP68 rating

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T Pro may launch soon as its features have leaked online
  • Upcoming phone is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset
  • Xiaomi 15T Pro was launched in September last year
Xiaomi appears to be gearing up to launch its next T-series smartphones, which are expected to debut as the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. Both devices have surfaced certification platforms, and a new leak discloses details about the chipset, battery, charging speed and water and dust resistance rating of the Xiaomi 17T Pro. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Xiaomi 15T Pro, which was released in September last year. The launch of the phone could take place later this month.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Key Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has suggested specifications of an upcoming smartphone on Weibo. The handset is not explicitly named, but it is widely believed to be the Xiaomi 17T Pro, based on user comments and recent listings. It is claimed to come with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is said to feature an X-axis linear motor, dual symmetrical stereo speakers, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

xiaomi 17t pro weibo Xiaomi 17T Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

 

The purported Xiaomi 17T Pro is tipped to feature an IP68 + IP69-rated build for protection against dust and water. In a follow-up post, the same tipster claims that the handset will carry an 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is said to include a high-refresh-rate display and built-in cooling fans.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro reportedly appeared in the IMEI database last year alongside Xiaomi 17T with the model number 2602EPTC0R. The listing indicated a February 2026 launch window for the phones.

For reference, the Xiaomi 15T Pro was launched in September last year with a starting price tag of GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and has a Dimensity 9400+ chipset under the hood. It has a 5,500mAh battery, 90W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15T Pro features Xiaomi's 3D IceLoop thermal system and has an IP68 rating. It has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit, including two 50-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel sensor. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 17T Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 17T Pro Leak Reveals Chipset, Battery, Durability and Other Key Specifications
