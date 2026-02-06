Xiaomi appears to be gearing up to launch its next T-series smartphones, which are expected to debut as the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. Both devices have surfaced certification platforms, and a new leak discloses details about the chipset, battery, charging speed and water and dust resistance rating of the Xiaomi 17T Pro. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Xiaomi 15T Pro, which was released in September last year. The launch of the phone could take place later this month.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Key Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has suggested specifications of an upcoming smartphone on Weibo. The handset is not explicitly named, but it is widely believed to be the Xiaomi 17T Pro, based on user comments and recent listings. It is claimed to come with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is said to feature an X-axis linear motor, dual symmetrical stereo speakers, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

The purported Xiaomi 17T Pro is tipped to feature an IP68 + IP69-rated build for protection against dust and water. In a follow-up post, the same tipster claims that the handset will carry an 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is said to include a high-refresh-rate display and built-in cooling fans.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro reportedly appeared in the IMEI database last year alongside Xiaomi 17T with the model number 2602EPTC0R. The listing indicated a February 2026 launch window for the phones.

For reference, the Xiaomi 15T Pro was launched in September last year with a starting price tag of GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and has a Dimensity 9400+ chipset under the hood. It has a 5,500mAh battery, 90W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15T Pro features Xiaomi's 3D IceLoop thermal system and has an IP68 rating. It has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit, including two 50-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel sensor. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.