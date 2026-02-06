Directed by Arun Varma, Baby Girl is a Malayalam thriller film that is now ready to hit your digital screens soon. The film revolves around a hospital attendant, who becomes the prime suspect, after a three-day-old newborn goes missing from the hospital. Considering his responsibility to himself as a caretaker of the baby, he embarks on a quest to find the missing child. However, what unfolds next makes the plot intense. The sequences of the film are packed with ultimate suspense and thrill.

When and Where to Watch Baby Girl

This film will drop on February 12th, 2026, exclusively on Sony LIV, in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baby Girl

Set against the backdrop of Thiruvandapuram, Kerala, Baby Giril follows Sanal Mathew (Played by Nivin Pauly), a hospital attendant, whose life takes a dark turn when a three-day-old baby goes missing on Christmas Eve. Mathew becomes the first suspect as he gets late to work on the same day the incident takes place. Furthermore, while he gets entangled with the circumstances, he embarks on a mission himself to find the missing child. The film delves deeper into this chase and explores the emotional turmoil.

Cast and Crew of Baby Girl

Written by Bobby and Sanjay, this film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, supported by Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, Lijo Mol Jose, Aditi Ravi, Ashwath Lal, Maithili Nair, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Sam C.S., and Faiz Siddik is the cinematographer.

Reception of Baby Girl

The film was theatrically released on January 23, 2026, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.7/10.