Baby Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Nivin Pauly's Film Online?

Baby Girl is a Malayalam thriller film that is now landing soon on the digital screens. The film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 February 2026 15:40 IST
Baby Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Film Online?

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

Baby Girl will drop on February 12th, 2026, exclusively on Sony LIV.

Highlights
  • Baby Girl is a Malayalam thriller film
  • It stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Feb 12th, 2026, only on Sony LIV
Directed by Arun Varma, Baby Girl is a Malayalam thriller film that is now ready to hit your digital screens soon. The film revolves around a hospital attendant, who becomes the prime suspect, after a three-day-old newborn goes missing from the hospital. Considering his responsibility to himself as a caretaker of the baby, he embarks on a quest to find the missing child. However, what unfolds next makes the plot intense. The sequences of the film are packed with ultimate suspense and thrill.

When and Where to Watch Baby Girl

This film will drop on February 12th, 2026, exclusively on Sony LIV, in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baby Girl

Set against the backdrop of Thiruvandapuram, Kerala, Baby Giril follows Sanal Mathew (Played by Nivin Pauly), a hospital attendant, whose life takes a dark turn when a three-day-old baby goes missing on Christmas Eve. Mathew becomes the first suspect as he gets late to work on the same day the incident takes place. Furthermore, while he gets entangled with the circumstances, he embarks on a mission himself to find the missing child. The film delves deeper into this chase and explores the emotional turmoil.

Cast and Crew of Baby Girl

Written by Bobby and Sanjay, this film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, supported by Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, Lijo Mol Jose, Aditi Ravi, Ashwath Lal, Maithili Nair, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Sam C.S., and Faiz Siddik is the cinematographer.

Reception of Baby Girl

The film was theatrically released on January 23, 2026, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.7/10.

 

Further reading: Baby girl, Malayalam thriller film, SonyLiv, IMDb

Further reading: Baby girl, Malayalam thriller film, SonyLiv, IMDb
Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC Launched in India With 14,550mAh Battery, 12.95-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Baby Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Film Online?
