Google has reportedly teased that its AirDrop interoperability could soon be expanded to support a wider range of Android smartphones. The Mountain View-based tech giant first announced cross-platform sharing between Android and iOS devices in November 2025 for the Pixel 10, enabling Android users to share files securely and wirelessly with iPhone owners, and vice versa, using both Quick Share and AirDrop. Google has now reportedly made it official that Airdrop interoperability will be available for the broader Android ecosystem this year.

AirDrop Interoperability on Android Will Expand Beyond Pixel Phones in 2026

During a press briefing as part of the Pixel Labs tour in Taipei (via Android Authority), Eric Kay, Vice President of Engineering for the Android platform, confirmed that AirDrop interoperability will expand beyond just Pixel smartphones in 2026. The tech giant said that it is working with partners for the expansion into the rest of the ecosystem.

While a definite timeline for the expansion is yet to be announced, users can “see some exciting announcements coming very soon,” as per the official.

Apart from this, Google also hinted towards new steps to make it easier for users to switch from an iPhone to an Android. “We're also going to be working to make it easy for people who do decide to switch to transfer their data and make sure they've got everything they had from their old phone,” the publication quoted the official as saying.

Currently, the added support for AirDrop in Quick Share enables file transfer between Android devices and iPhones. The feature works with iPadOS and macOS devices, too. On Android, it is limited to the Google Pixel 10 series, which includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

As per Google, the AirDrop interoperability utilises a peer-to-peer connection, instead of a workaround. Courtesy of this, the company claims that the data is not routed through a server, and the shared content is never logged. Quick Share works with the 'Everyone for 10 minutes' mode in AirDrop.

The cross-platform sharing capability in Quick Share is claimed to have built-in security and privacy safeguards and is independently tested. Google worked with third-party penetration testing firm NetSPI, and the assessment concluded that the interoperability between Quick Share and AirDrop is secure, “notably stronger” than other industry implementations and does not leak any information.