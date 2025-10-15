Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Prepares Adult Only ChatGPT With Personalities and Erotic Roleplay Options

OpenAI Prepares Adult-Only ChatGPT With Personalities and Erotic Roleplay Options

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said a new version of ChatGPT will feature personalities that can be customised.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 October 2025 11:24 IST
OpenAI Prepares Adult-Only ChatGPT With Personalities and Erotic Roleplay Options

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

Sam Altman said these new experiences are part of the company’s “treat adult users like adults” principle

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ChatGPT will offer erotica to verified adults
  • Altman said that ChatGPT’s responses will be more human-like
  • None of these features will be available to those under the age of 18
Advertisement

OpenAI is now focusing on creating a ChatGPT experience for adults. On Tuesday, company CEO Sam Altman stated that with safeguards in place for minors and those with mental health issues, the team was now working on relaxing the baseline restrictions on the platform. This means that adult users will be able to get more use cases out of the chatbot, with the biggest among them being a version that lets the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot have a personality. Altman also teased “erotica for verified adults.”

ChatGPT to Cater to Adults With Personalities and Erotica

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the OpenAI Co-Founder and CEO shared new ChatGPT features that are currently in development. These new features are aimed at adults who want to be able to do more with the chatbot. Altman first hinted at these features in September with the “treat adult users as adults” principle.

Essentially, what this means is that if a healthy adult wants ChatGPT to act like a flirtatious partner or wants it to play out an erotic roleplay, the chatbot will go along with the requests instead of refusing them outright.

Altman highlighted that relaxing the safety tools to bring these features for adults was only possible due to the new guardrails for users under the age of 18, which include stricter refusal rates, parental controls, and an AI-based age estimation system.

The biggest highlight from the announcement is that the company is now working on bringing back the GPT-4o-like “personality” that was close to how a human responds. Notably, when OpenAI attempted to retire the model after releasing GPT-5, many users protested to the point that the company was forced to reinstate it.

Explaining what a personality for ChatGPT would look like, Altman said, “If you want your ChatGPT to respond in a very human-like way, or use a ton of emoji, or act like a friend, ChatGPT should do it.” He also highlighted that these elements are opt-in, meaning users must request them to receive these responses. So, if someone prefers standard responses, they can simply continue as they are. 

Finally, Altman revealed that in December, the company will roll out a new feature that will let ChatGPT participate in erotica-like conversations. However, this will only be available for verified adults. OpenAI did not detail what these verification processes would be.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT Features, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Announces Galaxy Event for October 21; Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut
Summer Game Fest Sets June 2026 Date for Next Edition, Confirms Venue Change

Related Stories

OpenAI Prepares Adult-Only ChatGPT With Personalities and Erotic Roleplay Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Date Announced: See Expected Price, Features
  2. Apple Official Teases Upcoming Launch of MacBook Pro: What to Expect
  3. Motorola Announces Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air Competitor
  4. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  5. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  6. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  8. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Power Banks
  9. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
  10. OpenAI's ChatGPT Is Getting Personal, Playful, and Adult-Only
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Rebounds to $112,000 as US Fed Chair’s Comments Spark Hope of Rate Cuts
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Launch Date in India Leaked, Along With Key Specifications, Pricing
  3. Apple's Smart Home Hub Slated to Launch in 2026 With $350 Price Tag: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Said to Launch in the US, UAE, China and South Korea
  5. Summer Game Fest Sets June 2026 Date for Next Edition, Confirms Venue Change
  6. OpenAI Prepares Adult-Only ChatGPT With Personalities and Erotic Roleplay Options
  7. Samsung Announces Galaxy Event for October 21; Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut
  8. YouTube Updated With Redesigned Video Player, Like Button Animations and Threaded Replies in Conversations
  9. Spotify Partners Netflix to Bring Video Podcasts to Streaming Platform in 2026
  10. Realme GT 8, Realme GT8 Pro Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »