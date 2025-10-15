WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature on Android that allows users to receive notifications when selected contacts post new status updates. This functionality allows users to enable alerts directly from the status update screen, giving them greater control over which contacts they want to follow closely. Once activated, users receive real-time notifications whenever those contacts share a new status, making it easier to stay connected and engaged. The feature is designed to enhance the overall user experience by keeping important updates visible and accessible.

How WhatsApp Status Update Notifications Work

The messaging app is gradually rolling out a new feature with the update to WhatsApp beta 2.25.30.4 for Android that allows users to receive notifications when specific contacts post new status updates, according to feature tracker WABetaInfo. The rollout is phased, with more users gaining access over the coming weeks, allowing WhatsApp to monitor performance and ensure stability.

To activate the feature, users must open a contact's status, tap the overflow menu, and select Get notifications. The app asks for confirmation, and once accepted, users receive alerts whenever that contact shares a new status. Notifications can also be muted anytime through the same menu, giving full control over which contacts trigger alerts.

When a contact with notifications enabled posts a status, WhatsApp sends a real-time alert showing the contact's name. If the status contains an image or video, the notification includes a small preview, allowing users to see updates quickly without opening the app. This helps users stay informed about important contacts without being distracted by other updates.

The feature prioritises updates from selected contacts, automatically alerting users to new posts while maintaining privacy. The chosen contacts are not notified when alerts are enabled, allowing discreet tracking. Overall, it lets users focus on key updates and customise their WhatsApp experience to suit their preferences.