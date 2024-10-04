Google has reportedly begun showing ads on AI Overviews, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) Search experience powered by Gemini. Previously known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), the feature was launched in the US earlier this year. In August, it was expanded to six more countries including India. The tech giant has started displaying relevant ads at the bottom of the interface, according to a report. Currently, the ads are only being shown to some users, but they are likely to be shown on all AI Overviews in the future.

Google AI Overviews Begins Showing Ads

The Verge reports that the Mountain View-based tech giant has rolled out advertisements in the AI Overviews. The move is not surprising as the company has been testing ads since May. It appears that the company has decided on the placement and nature of the ads.

According to the publication, these ads are based on the searched query. This means if a user searches for the best ballpoint pen, the AI-powered search experience will first show a list of factors to consider while purchasing a ballpoint pen. However, underneath that, users will now see a “sponsored” section where similar pens might appear with a clickable purchase link.

However, it appears these ads are not being mindlessly added. Google spokesperson Craig Ewer told The Verge that the ads on AI Overviews will only be visible if a query has a “commercial angle”. What this likely means is that an academic question will likely not show any sponsored product.

One of the reasons behind the rollout of the ads in AI Overviews is said to be Google's belief that the feature can do an efficient job of connecting relevant businesses, products, and services with those who might need them. However, the ads are currently only being shown to US-based users on smartphones. There's no word from the company on when might these ads will be rolled out in other regions.

In August, Google added a URL icon at the end of each paragraph in the summary. These icons prominently display the relevant websites which were cited in the information. Additionally, the particular sentence taken from the source is also highlighted. The tech giant said that it found that particular placement and format to give the maximum traffic to the source website.