Technology News
English Edition

Apple Begins Rolling Out iOS 26.2 Beta 2 With More Customisation Options, Bug Fixes

Apple’s iOS 26.2 Beta 1 had started rolling out to eligible users earlier this month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 November 2025 15:23 IST
Apple Begins Rolling Out iOS 26.2 Beta 2 With More Customisation Options, Bug Fixes

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to release the stable version of iOS 26.2 update in December

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iOS 26.2 Beta 2 update has a known AirDrop issue
  • iOS 26.2 Beta 2 update has a Watch Face gallery bug
  • The stable version could bring AirPods Live Translation in the EU
Advertisement

The iOS 26.2 beta 2 update is now being rolled out by Apple with some design tweaks, animation updates, and bug fixes. The company has listed a few known issues, along with a way to resolve them, found in the second beta version of iOS 26.2. The Cupertino company is reportedly introducing more ways to adjust the Liquid Glass design. With the iOS 26.1 update, Apple brought a new feature that allows users to tweak the opacity level of various user interface (UI) elements.

iOS 26.2 Beta 2 Fixes Various Bugs, System Issues

The Cupertino tech giant has started rolling out the second beta version of the iOS 26.2 firmware update. However, the new update does not include major changes. According to a report by AppleInsider, the new update brings more customisation options for the Liquid Glass, a new setting that was part of the iOS 26.1 update.

It also reportedly brings changes to the Level and Measure tools, introducing the Liquid Glass' translucent design to the app. The Level tool is shown to feature two glass-like circles breaking into two and revolving around each other, displaying the degrees in the middle. On top of this, the report added that the second beta version of iOS 26.2 also brings subtle changes to menu animations. In Apple's native Photos app, the ‘More' menu icon, represented by an ellipsis, is said to have a “bouncy” animation.

The iOS 26.2 beta 2 update also resolves various known bugs and glitches found in the first beta version. The US-based company has also highlighted various known issues found in the iOS 26.2 beta 2 version. According to the release notes, iPhone models running iOS 26.2 beta 1 with AirDrop set to ‘Everyone' are not discoverable by phones running iOS 26.2 beta 2. As a solution, the company advises that users should either update both phones to the iOS 26.2 beta 2 version or ensure that both handsets have each other's Apple account email or contact numbers saved in the contact list.

Another known issue highlighted by Apple is that the text in the Watch Face Gallery will only be displayed in English. Coming to the bugs that have been fixed, iOS 26.2 beta 2 update resolves an issue where the Allocations instrument might sometimes “fail to report reference counting operations for native Swift types”.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iOS 26.2, iOS 26.2 Beta 2, iOS 26.2, iOS, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
WhatsApp Testing Username-Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta: Report

Related Stories

Apple Begins Rolling Out iOS 26.2 Beta 2 With More Customisation Options, Bug Fixes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  2. OnePlus 15 Review
  3. OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Launch Soon: Know Expected Features
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus 15 Launched in India With 7,300mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Spotify Brings New Premium Plans to India at These Prices
  7. Can't Find DM on X? Elon Musk Replaces It With a New Chat Feature
  8. Centre Notifies DPDP Rules 2025, RTI Amendment 2025 Comes Into Force
  9. Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  10. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Create a Group Chat With Your Friends
#Latest Stories
  1. Centre Notifies DPDP Rules 2025, RTI Amendment 2025 Comes Into Force
  2. Apple Begins Rolling Out iOS 26.2 Beta 2 With More Customisation Options, Bug Fixes
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G With Snapdragon X Chip Silently Listed on Website: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Testing Username-Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta: Report
  5. Bitcoin Slips to $96,800 as Market Faces Renewed Pressure
  6. Elon Musk Replaces X DMs With New Encrypted Chat Feature Supporting Large File Transfers
  7. Oppo Find X9 Pro, X9 Price in India Just Leaked: Here’s How Much It May Cost
  8. Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to Netflix on iOS and Android, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Switch 2 Next Month
  9. Vivo X500 Could Get 7,000mAh Batteries, Mid-Range Models May Pack Up to 9,000mAh, Tipster Claims
  10. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China and Global Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »