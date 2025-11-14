The iOS 26.2 beta 2 update is now being rolled out by Apple with some design tweaks, animation updates, and bug fixes. The company has listed a few known issues, along with a way to resolve them, found in the second beta version of iOS 26.2. The Cupertino company is reportedly introducing more ways to adjust the Liquid Glass design. With the iOS 26.1 update, Apple brought a new feature that allows users to tweak the opacity level of various user interface (UI) elements.

iOS 26.2 Beta 2 Fixes Various Bugs, System Issues

The Cupertino tech giant has started rolling out the second beta version of the iOS 26.2 firmware update. However, the new update does not include major changes. According to a report by AppleInsider, the new update brings more customisation options for the Liquid Glass, a new setting that was part of the iOS 26.1 update.

It also reportedly brings changes to the Level and Measure tools, introducing the Liquid Glass' translucent design to the app. The Level tool is shown to feature two glass-like circles breaking into two and revolving around each other, displaying the degrees in the middle. On top of this, the report added that the second beta version of iOS 26.2 also brings subtle changes to menu animations. In Apple's native Photos app, the ‘More' menu icon, represented by an ellipsis, is said to have a “bouncy” animation.

The iOS 26.2 beta 2 update also resolves various known bugs and glitches found in the first beta version. The US-based company has also highlighted various known issues found in the iOS 26.2 beta 2 version. According to the release notes, iPhone models running iOS 26.2 beta 1 with AirDrop set to ‘Everyone' are not discoverable by phones running iOS 26.2 beta 2. As a solution, the company advises that users should either update both phones to the iOS 26.2 beta 2 version or ensure that both handsets have each other's Apple account email or contact numbers saved in the contact list.

Another known issue highlighted by Apple is that the text in the Watch Face Gallery will only be displayed in English. Coming to the bugs that have been fixed, iOS 26.2 beta 2 update resolves an issue where the Allocations instrument might sometimes “fail to report reference counting operations for native Swift types”.