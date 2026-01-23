Afterburn is an American movie based on an apocalyptic event in the world that destroyed the world. The movie tells what happens post that incident and how life turns back to normal. Directed by J. J Perry and penned by Nimrod Antal and Matt Johnson. The storyline is set 10 years after Earth's technology was destroyed by solar flares. Afterburn's original development started in 2018 and took a halt; after that, it resumed in 2024. The movie was in theatres from September 19, 2025.

When and Where to Watch

For the viewers who have not missed watching the movie in theatres, can see it online on OTT, Lionsgate Play.

Trailer and Plot

After the devastation of Earth through a solar flare, Jake, who works for the King of England, August Valentine, retrieves the valuable pre-flare objects. In turn, August provides him with funds to carry on his dream of boat repairing that he wishes to live on. August wants to travel to France to retrieve Mona Lisa with the help of Drea. Soon, Jake gets to know that Mona Lisa is an American atomic bomb, and she is the sister of Little Boy and Fat Man. When Volkolv catches Mona Lisa, Jake gets into the train and heists the stop plug of the bomb and then escapes. What happens in the story further will surprise you with more twists.

Cast and Crew

Afterburn is helmed by J.J Perry and penned by Matt Johnson and Nirmod Antal. It has Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Kristofer Hivju and Olga Kurylenko in the cast. It is an adaptation of the comic with the same name published by Red 5 Comics.

Reception

The movie has gained great responses with the post-apocalyptic events. It has an IMDb rating of 4.6.