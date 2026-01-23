Technology News
English Edition

Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film

Afterburn is an American post-apocalyptic action film directed by J.J. Perry and written by Nimrod Antal and Matt Johnson.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2026 19:36 IST
Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Afterburn is a post-apocalyptic action film starring Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Post-apocalyptic action film set after a global solar flare disaster
  • Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson headline the cast
  • Streaming online on Lionsgate Play after theatrical release
Advertisement

Afterburn is an American movie based on an apocalyptic event in the world that destroyed the world. The movie tells what happens post that incident and how life turns back to normal. Directed by J. J Perry and penned by Nimrod Antal and Matt Johnson. The storyline is set 10 years after Earth's technology was destroyed by solar flares. Afterburn's original development started in 2018 and took a halt; after that, it resumed in 2024. The movie was in theatres from September 19, 2025.

When and Where to Watch

For the viewers who have not missed watching the movie in theatres, can see it online on OTT, Lionsgate Play.

Trailer and Plot

After the devastation of Earth through a solar flare, Jake, who works for the King of England, August Valentine, retrieves the valuable pre-flare objects. In turn, August provides him with funds to carry on his dream of boat repairing that he wishes to live on. August wants to travel to France to retrieve Mona Lisa with the help of Drea. Soon, Jake gets to know that Mona Lisa is an American atomic bomb, and she is the sister of Little Boy and Fat Man. When Volkolv catches Mona Lisa, Jake gets into the train and heists the stop plug of the bomb and then escapes. What happens in the story further will surprise you with more twists.

Cast and Crew

Afterburn is helmed by J.J Perry and penned by Matt Johnson and Nirmod Antal. It has Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Kristofer Hivju and Olga Kurylenko in the cast. It is an adaptation of the comic with the same name published by Red 5 Comics.

Reception

The movie has gained great responses with the post-apocalyptic events. It has an IMDb rating of 4.6.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Afterburn, technological collapse, movie, action thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S26+ Bags 3C Certification; Might Not Launch With Charging Upgrade
Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook 311 Launched With MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU: Price, Features

Related Stories

Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Signature With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Oppo K15 Turbo, Poco X8 Pro Series Could Launch With These MediaTek Chips
  3. Here's How Much the Vivo V70 Series Could Cost in India
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Hits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  5. Here's How WhatsApp's Secondary Accounts for Minors Might Work
  6. Moto Watch With Up to 13 Days of Battery Launched in India at This Price
  7. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film
  2. WhatsApp's Primary Controls Feature Will Let Parents Set Up Limited Secondary Accounts for Children: Report
  3. Vivo V70 Series Price in India, Design and Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Sheshippu Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  5. Apple Reveals When the App Store Will Start Showing More Ads in Search Results
  6. 45 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Arjun Janya’s Directorial Debut
  7. Apple Could Run AI-Powered Siri Chatbot on Google Cloud, AI Chips: Report
  8. Mario Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Telugu Comedy-Drama Online
  9. Android Malware Detected Using Machine Learning to Automatically Detect and Click on Ads
  10. Samsung Accepts Liability, Offers Compensation After Galaxy S25+ Explodes While Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »