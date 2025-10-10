Technology News
  Intel Panther Lake Chipset Architecture Revealed, to Be First PC Platform Built on 18A Process

Intel Panther Lake Chipset Architecture Revealed, to Be First PC Platform Built on 18A Process

Intel introduced the 18A process as its most advanced 2-nanometre class semiconductor node.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2025 11:19 IST
Intel Panther Lake Chipset Architecture Revealed, to Be First PC Platform Built on 18A Process

Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel’s Panther Lake chipsets with 18A process will be fabricated at the Fab 52 manufacturing plant

Highlights
  • Panther Lake is said to offer up to 180 TOPS of AI performance
  • Intel said the chipsets will be 50 percent more performant than last gen
  • These chips will be shipped later this year
Intel, on Thursday, previewed the architecture of its upcoming Panther Lake chipset. Officially dubbed the Intel Core Ultra series 3 processor, the PC platform is designed to handle advanced artificial intelligence (AI) workflows and power the next generation of AI PCs. Interestingly, the Panther Lake chips will be manufactured using the Intel 18A process, the company's most advanced semiconductor node. Fabrication of the new chipset with the new 18A process will take place at its Fab 52 facility in Arizona.

Intel Shares More Details About Panther Lake

Ever since its announcement last year, Panther Lake has been in the news. In August, a report claimed that the chipmaker was struggling to optimise 18A, and only a small percentage of the Panther Lake chipsets fabricated using this process were deemed to be of usable quality. However, Intel has now confirmed that plans are still on track, and these chips will be shipped later this year.

Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors will be the company's first system-on-chip (SoC) to be built on 18A. The company claimed that it is using a new multi-chiplet architecture to offer more flexibility to its clients.

The chipmaker stated that the Intel 18A is a 2-nanometre class node, which delivers up to 15 percent better performance per watt and 30 percent improved chip density compared to Intel 35. It features RibbonFET, Intel's first new transistor architecture in more than a decade and a new backside power delivery system to improve power flow and signal delivery.

Additionally, making the multi-chiplet architecture possible is Foveros, the tech giant's packaging and 3D chip stacking technology. Intel said 18A will be the foundation for at least three upcoming generations of its client and server products.

Notably, the Intel Core Ultra series 3 will feature up to 16 new performance cores (P-cores) and efficient cores (E-cores) and deliver 50 percent faster CPU performance compared to its predecessor. The SoC will also be equipped with the new Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores to offer more than 50 percent faster graphics performance when compared to the previous generation. It is also claimed to offer up to 180 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for AI workflows.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Intel Panther Lake Chipset Architecture Revealed, to Be First PC Platform Built on 18A Process
  Intel Panther Lake Chipset Architecture Revealed, to Be First PC Platform Built on 18A Process
