Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • iPhone 14 to Be Available For as Low as Rs. 49,999 During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Here's How the Deal Works

iPhone 14 to Be Available For as Low as Rs. 49,999 During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Here's How the Deal Works

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale kicks off on November 2, bringing deep discounts on Apple devices.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2023 15:51 IST
iPhone 14 to Be Available For as Low as Rs. 49,999 During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Here's How the Deal Works

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

Highlights
  • The iPhone 14 launched last year in November at Rs. 79,990
  • The phone is powered by Apple's proprietary A15 Bionic SoC
  • The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale pricing for iPhone 14 includes bank offers
Advertisement

Flipkart is offering lucrative discounts on mobile phones during the festive season sale. During its upcoming Big Diwali Sale, which kicks off on November 2, the e-commerce website is claiming to offer the lowest prices of the year on iPhone models. As part of the sale, the base iPhone 14 could be available for as low as Rs. 49,999. Bear in mind that this offer price includes bank offers and other discounts. The iPhone 14 series launched last year at Apple's 'Far Out' event, with the base 128GB model starting at Rs. 79,900 in India.

iPhone 14 price in India during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale

According to a teaser page for the upcoming Diwali sale, the base iPhone 14 with 128GB storage could be available under Rs. 50,000. The sale preview lists iPhone 14's base deal price as Rs. 54,999. Flipkart also promises an additional bank offer discount of Rs. 4,000 to customers using SBI credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank card. Further, the listing also includes an extra price cut of Rs. 1,000 on exchange, thus bringing the final sale pricing, including all offers, to Rs. 49,999.

Alternatively, customers can also pay a down payment amount of Rs. 19,999 at the time of purchase, and the remaining balance of Rs. 35,000 via no-cost EMI options. The sale price will go live when the Big Diwali Sale begins on November 2. The festive season sale will go on till November 11.

iPhone 14 specifications

The iPhone 14 launched last year in September, sporting a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200nits peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision.

The base model iPhone 14 runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. The handset features a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a second 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view on the back. The front shooter is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. The iPhone 14 also gets a flat-edge aerospace-grade aluminium frame, with Ceramic Shield material on the front panel, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, Apple, Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Sale Offers 2023, iPhone Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
‘Discover India Through Digital Art’: Club Mahindra on its First Ever NFT Series

Related Stories

iPhone 14 to Be Available For as Low as Rs. 49,999 During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Here's How the Deal Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: These iPhone Models Get Price Cuts
  2. Here's How to Get iPhone 14 Under Rs. 50,000 During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  3. TCL P745, C755 QD-Mini LED 4K Google TVs Launched in India at These Prices
  4. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  5. Vivo X100 Allegedly Spotted on AnTuTu With Dimensity 9300 SoC, 16GB RAM
  6. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro Design, Full Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  7. Samsung Announces Upgrade Programme for These New Galaxy A Series Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Said to Launch in January, May Support Ultra HDR
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Laptop Deals With Discounts
  10. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Price Tipped; Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Spotted on AnTuTu With Dimensity 9300 SoC; Vivo X100 Pro Allegedly Shows Up on Geekbench
  2. TCL P745, C755 QD-Mini LED 4K Google TVs With Dolby Vision Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Improves Group Calls Experience, Lets Users Call Up to 31 Participants With Latest Update: Report
  4. Siemens Partners With Microsoft to Use AI to Increase Productivity
  5. Apple Says Detecting Attacks Relies on Threat Intelligence Signals, Not on State-Sponsored Actors
  6. Samsung Reveals List of Galaxy Smartphones Scheduled to Get Android 14 Update With One UI 6
  7. PlayStation’s Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, Elite Wireless Headset Finally Have Release Dates
  8. iPhone 14 to Be Available For as Low as Rs. 49,999 During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Here's How the Deal Works
  9. Meta Announces Paid Ad-Free Subscription for Facebook, Instagram in Europe
  10. ‘Discover India Through Digital Art’: Club Mahindra on its First Ever NFT Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »