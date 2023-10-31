Flipkart is offering lucrative discounts on mobile phones during the festive season sale. During its upcoming Big Diwali Sale, which kicks off on November 2, the e-commerce website is claiming to offer the lowest prices of the year on iPhone models. As part of the sale, the base iPhone 14 could be available for as low as Rs. 49,999. Bear in mind that this offer price includes bank offers and other discounts. The iPhone 14 series launched last year at Apple's 'Far Out' event, with the base 128GB model starting at Rs. 79,900 in India.

iPhone 14 price in India during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale

According to a teaser page for the upcoming Diwali sale, the base iPhone 14 with 128GB storage could be available under Rs. 50,000. The sale preview lists iPhone 14's base deal price as Rs. 54,999. Flipkart also promises an additional bank offer discount of Rs. 4,000 to customers using SBI credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank card. Further, the listing also includes an extra price cut of Rs. 1,000 on exchange, thus bringing the final sale pricing, including all offers, to Rs. 49,999.

Alternatively, customers can also pay a down payment amount of Rs. 19,999 at the time of purchase, and the remaining balance of Rs. 35,000 via no-cost EMI options. The sale price will go live when the Big Diwali Sale begins on November 2. The festive season sale will go on till November 11.

iPhone 14 specifications

The iPhone 14 launched last year in September, sporting a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200nits peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision.

The base model iPhone 14 runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. The handset features a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a second 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view on the back. The front shooter is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. The iPhone 14 also gets a flat-edge aerospace-grade aluminium frame, with Ceramic Shield material on the front panel, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

