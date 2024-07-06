Technology News
  iPhone 14 at an Effective Price of Rs. 34,900 With Exchange Offer During Monsoon Fest Sale

iPhone 14 at an Effective Price of Rs. 34,900 With Exchange Offer During Monsoon Fest Sale

iPhone 14 was unveiled in September 2022.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 July 2024 19:17 IST
iPhone 14 at an Effective Price of Rs. 34,900 With Exchange Offer During Monsoon Fest Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 is offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (Product) Red and Yellow colours

  • iPhone 14 sports a 12-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset features a 12-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The iPhone 14 is claimed to offer up to 26 hours battery life
iPhone 14 was initially unveiled in India in September 2022. The smartphone was launched alongside the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been discounted in the country since their launch. Now, the vanilla iPhone 14 handset can be bought at an even cheaper rate during the ongoing Monsoon Fest sale held by Apple reseller Imagine. This discounted price is considerably lower than the price that the iPhone 14 is listed at on the official site or e-commerce sites.

iPhone 14 price in India during Monsoon Fest sale, offers

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 was launched in India at Rs. 79,900. It is currently priced at Rs. 69,900 via the official website.

Apple reseller Imagine has confirmed that the same option of the iPhone 14 can be bought in India during the ongoing Monsoon Fest sale at an effective price of Rs. 34,900. However, it is not a flat discount, there are conditional offers.

Product Name iPhone 14 (128GB)
MRP Rs. 69,900
Imagine Instant Discount Rs. 6,000
Instant Bank Cashback Rs. 3,000
Exchange Bonus Rs. 6,000
Tentative Value of Old Device Rs. 20,000
Net Effective Price Rs. 34,900

Upon the listed price of Rs. 69,900, customers buying the iPhone 14 currently can avail of an Imagine Instant discount of Rs. 6,000 and an instant bank cashback of Rs. 3,000. You can also exchange your older smartphone at an exchange value of up to Rs. 20,000. They can also get an additional Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus offer. These deductions bring the net effective price down to Rs. 34,900.

Note that even if you do not have a product you can exchange, you are still eligible for a discount worth Rs. 9,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 60,000. This is less than the price it is listed at via the official Apple e-store.

iPhone 14 specifications

The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. The phone gets a 12-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter for optics. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 26 hours on a single charge.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
