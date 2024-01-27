Technology News

Ola Electric Founder's AI Startup Krutrim Becomes India's First AI Unicorn

Krutrim is the first Indian AI startup to gain a billion-dollar valuation.

By Saritha Rai, Bloomberg | Updated: 27 January 2024 18:31 IST
Ola Electric Founder's AI Startup Krutrim Becomes India's First AI Unicorn

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal at Ola Campus in Bengaluru

Highlights
  • Krutrim is the first Indian AI startup to gain a billion-dollar valuation
  • The name Krutrim translates to “artificial” in Sanskrit
  • Krutrim wants to create servers and supercomputers for the AI ecosystem
Advertisement

Krutrim, the AI startup founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal, has gained unicorn status after securing $50 million in funding from investors including Matrix Partners India. It becomes the first Indian AI startup to gain a billion-dollar valuation, a mere month after debuting a large language model, the firm said in a blog post. Krutrim, which translates to “artificial” in Sanskrit, is also developing data centers and will ultimately aim to create servers and super computers for the AI ecosystem.

A clutch of Indian startups and academic groups are racing to build large language models in Indian languages, so called Indic LLMs, after the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT more than a year ago. Countries are hoping to create their own competing AI systems, rather than relying on technology from the US or China. In Europe, investors are pouring cash into France's Mistral AI, valued at $2 billion after being founded last year. The United Arab Emirates touts its Falcon model, which is backed by an Abu Dhabi government research institute.

India, with 1.4 billion people, is focusing on building smaller, more cost efficient AI systems. Generative AI startup Sarvam, which built its system using available open-source models, launched OpenHathi, its first open-source Hindi LLM last month. The announcement came days after it had raised $41 million in an investment from Lightspeed Venture Partners, billionaire Vinod Khosla and others.

“India has to build its own AI,” Aggarwal, the founder of Indian ride-hailing startup Ola, said in the statement. “We are fully committed towards building the country's first complete AI computing stack.”

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Krutrim, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Bhavish Aggarwal, Startups, Unicorns
Nothing Phone 2a Bags TUV Certification, Charging Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut: Report
Ola Electric Founder's AI Startup Krutrim Becomes India's First AI Unicorn
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch Later This Year, Could Come in 3 Finishes
  2. Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series
  3. Samsung to Make Galaxy S24 Series in India for Local, Global Markets
  4. Moto G34 Review: Affordable 5G
  5. Vivo Y100 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched
  6. Long Weekend Binge Watch Special: Top OTT Releases of the Week
  7. Samsung Introduces a New 20,000mAh, 45W Power Bank: Check Price
  8. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Could Sport Brighter Lenses While Keeping the Same Design
  9. Infinix Smart 8 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Max May Feature Improved Primary Camera With These Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola Electric Founder's AI Startup Krutrim Becomes India's First AI Unicorn
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Bags TUV Certification, Charging Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut: Report
  3. Realme 12, Realme 12+ Listing Surfaces on BIS Website; Realme 12+ Design Revealed via MIIT Certification
  4. Infinix Smart 8 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Apple's Plan to Comply With EU's DMA Regulation a 'Farce', Spotify Says
  6. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Key Camera Details Leaked; Likely to Retain Placement as Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  7. Vivo Y100 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. From Animal, Sam Bahadur to Griselda: Here Are the Top OTT Releases of This Week to Binge-Watch This Weekend
  9. Microsoft to Lay Off 1,900 Staff at Gaming Division, Including Recently Acquired Call of Duty Maker Activision
  10. Fortnite Will Return to iOS in Europe as Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party App Stores on iPhone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »