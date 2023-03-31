Technology News

Meta Wins Lawsuit Against Photo Software Application Startup Phhhoto in the US

A US District Judge said in her 67-page order that Phhhoto had failed to timely bring its claims under relevant US antitrust law.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2023 11:56 IST
Meta Wins Lawsuit Against Photo Software Application Startup Phhhoto in the US

Photo Credit: Facebook

Meta spokesperson described the suit as "meritless."

Highlights
  • The court declined to allow Phhhoto to fine-tune its case
  • Phhhoto alleged Facebook aimed to "crush" the photo-sharing application
  • Facebook is also defending against the US FTC on networking dominance

A US judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc that alleged its Facebook social media business drove a now-defunct photo software application startup out of business in violation of federal antitrust law.

US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn, New York, federal court said in her 67-page order that Phhhoto Inc had failed to timely bring its claims under relevant US antitrust law that sets a four-year window and under New York state competition provisions that have a three-year statute of limitation.

"Phhhoto has failed in its 69-page amended complaint of 222 paragraphs to allege sufficient facts that cure the untimeliness of all of its federal claims," Matsumoto wrote. She said, "no exception applies to toll the limitations periods."

The court declined to allow Phhhoto to fine-tune its case and bring another complaint.

Lawyers for Phhhoto at plaintiffs' firm Hausfeld did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday.

In a statement, a Meta spokesperson described the suit as "meritless."

Phhhoto launched in 2014, providing an app that said it "created a five-frame, looping video." Meta two years earlier had acquired photo-sharing app Instagram for $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,820 crore).

Phhhoto's lawsuit, filed in 2021, alleged Facebook aimed to "crush" the photo-sharing application, which called itself in court filings "an innovative nascent competitor."

"Meta used its control of critical infrastructure to degrade the quality of Phhhoto's content and the performance of its app, as well as to mislead and harm consumers," Phhhoto's attorneys told the court.

Facebook denied any anticompetitive conduct.

The case was among several actions accusing Facebook of violating competition law.

Facebook is defending against claims from the US Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., federal court that the company abused its personal social networking dominance.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook
iQoo Z7x 5G Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India in April

Related Stories

Meta Wins Lawsuit Against Photo Software Application Startup Phhhoto in the US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Air India Testing ChatGPT to Replace Old Practices: Report
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Redmi Note 12 5G Now Available in India in This Storage Option
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
  5. Asphalt 9 Adds the Lamborghini Revuelto as Unlockable Car
  6. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool: Here’s What It Can Do
  7. iQoo Z7x 5G Global Variant Reportedly Listed on Geekbench, May Launch Soon
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked Ahead of Debut
  9. OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Will Reportedly Use This Snapdragon SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N3 Specifications Tipped, May Get Bigger Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details
  2. Asphalt 9: Legends Adds the Lamborghini Revuelto to Coincide With Real-World Release
  3. Redmi Note 12 5G New Storage Variant Launched in India; To Go on Sale Starting April 6
  4. Oppo A1x 5G With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Japan Said to Restrict Chipmaking Equipment Exports, to Align With US China Curbs
  6. BAFTA Games Awards 2023 Winners: Vampire Survivors Crowned Best Game, God of War Ragnarök Bags Six Trophies, and More
  7. Air India Testing Algorithm-Based Software for Pricing, ChatGPT Under Tata Ownership: Report
  8. Meta Wins Lawsuit Against Photo Software Application Startup Phhhoto in the US
  9. iQoo Z7x 5G Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India in April
  10. Google Sanctioned Again by US Court for Taking Too Long to Comply With Ruling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.