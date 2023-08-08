Technology News

Disney Creates Taskforce to Explore AI Applications Across Verticals, Bring Cost Cutting Measures

The taskforce is looking to develop AI applications in-house as well as form partnerships with startups.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2023 16:32 IST
Disney Creates Taskforce to Explore AI Applications Across Verticals, Bring Cost Cutting Measures

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets360

Disney has 11 current job openings seeking candidates with expertise in AI or machine learning

Highlights
  • Walt Disney Imagineering is looking to build "next-generation" AI system
  • AI could help control the soaring costs of movie and TV production
  • AI could enhance customer support or create novel interactions

Walt Disney has created a task force to study artificial intelligence and how it can be applied across the entertainment conglomerate, even as Hollywood writers and actors battle to limit the industry's exploitation of the technology.

Launched earlier this year, before the Hollywood writers' strike, the group is looking to develop AI applications in-house as well as form partnerships with startups, three sources told Reuters.

As evidence of its interest, Disney has 11 current job openings seeking candidates with expertise in artificial intelligence or machine learning.

The positions touch virtually every corner of the company - from Walt Disney Studios to the company's theme parks and engineering group, Walt Disney Imagineering, to Disney-branded television and the advertising team, which is looking to build a "next-generation" AI-powered ad system, according to the job ad descriptions.

A Disney spokesperson declined to comment.

One of the sources, an internal advocate who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, said legacy media companies like Disney must either figure out AI or risk obsolescence.

This supporter sees AI as one tool to help control the soaring costs of movie and television production, which can swell to $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,484 crore) for a major film release like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" or "The Little Mermaid." Such budgets require equally massive box office returns simply to break even. Cost savings would be realized over time, the person said.

For its parks business, AI could enhance customer support or create novel interactions, said the second source as well as a former Disney Imagineer, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

The former Imagineer pointed to Project Kiwi, which used machine-learning techniques to create Baby Groot, a small, free-roaming robot that mimics the "Guardians of the Galaxy" character's movements and personality.

Machine learning, the branch of AI that gives computers the ability to learn without being programmed, informs its vision systems, so it is able to recognize and navigate objects in its environment. Someday, Baby Groot will interact with guests, the former Imagineer said.

AI has become a powder keg in Hollywood, where writers and actors view it as an existential threat to jobs. It is a central issue in contract negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America, both of which are on strike.

Disney has been careful about how it discusses AI in public. The visual effects supervisors who worked on the latest "Indiana Jones" movie emphasized the painstaking labors of more than 100 artists who spent three years seeking to "de-age" Harrison Ford so that the octogenarian actor could appear as his younger self in the early minutes of the film.

'STEAMBOAT WILLIE'

Disney has invested in technological innovation since its earliest days. In 1928 it debuted "Steamboat Willie", the first cartoon to feature a synchronized soundtrack. It now holds more than 4,000 patents with applications in theme parks, films, and merchandise, according to a search of the US Patent and Trademark Office records.

Bob Iger, now in his second stint as Disney's chief executive, made the embrace of technology one of his three priorities when he was first named CEO in 2005.

Three years later, the company announced a major research and development initiative with top technology universities around the world, funding labs at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It closed the Pittsburgh lab in 2018.

Disney's US research group has developed a mixed-reality technology called "Magic Bench" that allows people to share a space with a virtual character on screen, without the need for special glasses.

In Switzerland, Disney Research has been exploring AI, machine learning, and visual computing, according to its website. It has spent the last decade creating "digital humans" that it describes as "indistinguishable" from their corporeal counterparts, or fantasy characters "puppeteered" by actors.

This technology is used to augment digital effects, not replace human actors, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Its Medusa performance capture system has been used to reconstruct actors' faces without using traditional motion-capture techniques, and this technology has been used in more than 40 films, including Marvel Entertainment's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"AI research at Disney goes back a very long time and revolves around all the things you see being discussed today: Can we have something that helps us make movies, games, or conversational robots inside theme parks that people can talk to?" said one executive who has worked with Disney.

Hao Li, CEO and co-founder of Pinscreen, a Los Angeles-based company that creates AI-driven virtual avatars, said he worked on multiple research papers with Disney's lab while studying in Zurich from 2006 to 2010.

"They basically do research on anything based on performance capture of humans, creating digital faces," said Li, a former research lead at Disney-owned Industrial Light & Magic. "Some of these techniques will be adopted by Disney entities."

Disney Imagineering last year unveiled the company's first initiative in an AI-driven character experience, the D3-09 cabin droid in the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which answered questions on a video screen and learned and changed based on conversations with guests.

"Not only is she a great character to interact with and always available in your cabin, which I think is very cool, behind the scenes, but it's also a very cool piece of technology," Imagineering executive Scott Trowbridge said at the time. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Walt Disney, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Now Available to Watch On-Demand on YouTube, Apple TV, Zee5, More

Related Stories

Disney Creates Taskforce to Explore AI Applications Across Verticals, Bring Cost Cutting Measures
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A58 4G With 33W Fast Charging Launched in India at This Price
  2. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  4. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Models Tipped to Come With Higher Storage Options: Details
  6. Google Pixel 8 Series Likely to Launch in These Storage, Colour Options
  7. Realme 11x 5G May Launch in India Soon: Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  8. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  9. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Launch on This Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney Creates Taskforce to Explore AI Applications Across Verticals, Bring Cost Cutting Measures
  2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Now Available to Watch On-Demand on YouTube, Apple TV, Zee5, More
  3. Worldcoin Office Searched in Nairobi, Kenyan Authorities Confiscate Stored Records: Report
  4. Global Video Gaming Revenue Expected to Hit $187.7 Billion in 2023 as Console Sales Rise by Over 7 Percent
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Release Date Set for November 10
  6. Apple Testing M3 Max MacBook Pro Chip With 16-Core CPU, 40-Core GPU: Mark Gurman
  7. Snapchat Said to Be Under Scrutiny From UK Watchdog Over Underage Users
  8. Amazon Said to Meet US FTC Next Week Ahead of Potential Antitrust Lawsuit: Details
  9. Oppo A58 4G With 33W SuperVOOC Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Norway Regulator to Fine Facebook Parent Meta $98,500 per Day Over Privacy Breaches From August 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.