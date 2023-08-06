Technology News

Elon Musk Says Cage Fight With Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Livestreamed on X

Musk said that all proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 August 2023 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk posted about the fight on X early on Sunday morning

Highlights
  • The two CEOs have been egging each other into a MMA cage match
  • Musk has said he has been preparing for the proposed fight
  • Zuckerberg is trained in jiujitsu

Elon Musk said in a social media post that his proposed cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk said in a post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk had said on X that he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight", adding that he did not have time to work out so brings the weights to work.

When a user on X asked Musk the point of the fight, Musk responded by saying "It's a civilized form of war. Men love war".

Meta did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Musk's post.

The brouhaha began when Musk said in a June 20 post that he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiujitsu.

A day later, Zuckerberg, 39, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company's Instagram platform, asked Musk, 51, to "send location" for the proposed throwdown, to which Musk replied "Vegas Octagon", referring to an events centre where mixed martial arts (MMA) championship bouts are held.

Musk then said he would start training if the cage fight took shape.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

