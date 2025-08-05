Technology News
English Edition
  Instagram Announces Post Level Demographics, Viewers Metric, and More Features for Creators

Instagram Announces Post-Level Demographics, Viewers Metric, and More Features for Creators

With Like Insights, creators can fine-tune their content to make more captivating Instagram Reels.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2025 09:42 IST
Instagram Announces Post-Level Demographics, Viewers Metric, and More Features for Creators

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram's new features are aimed to creators, as per the platform

Highlights
  • Carousel Like Insights shows which slide prompted users to like the post
  • There are new post-level demographics with age, country, and gender stats
  • Creators can also see which content gained them the most followers
Instagram on Tuesday announced a new set of features to help creators keep a track of their audience growth metrics more effectively. The Meta-owned social media platform is rolling out insights for likes on photo carousels and Reels, showcasing the exact moment and the slide when others decided to like the post. Meanwhile, post-level demographics can help creators understand what type of content resonates with their audience. It also announced the expansion of the Viewers metric and a new way to see the most watched content on the account.

New Features on Instagram

In a post, Instagram's Creators account shared details about the new features. The first is Reel Like Insights, which will show “When people liked your reel” through an interactive chart. This feature will provide an insight about the exact moment, down to the second, when someone decided to like a particular Reel. Creators can also view other insights such as likes, shares, saves, comments, and accounts engaged on the same page. They can then fine-tune their content to make more captivating reels, as per the social media platform.

The next feature is Carousel Like Insights. It works similar to Reel Like Insights but for carousel posts, showing which slide someone was on when they liked the post. The page will display a pie chart featuring interactions from followers and non-followers, in addition to other metrics. Below that, you will also see the most liked slides.

Then there is Post Level Demographics. As per Instagram, creators can now check demographics for specific posts and Reels. Previously, it only showed age, country, and gender insights for the account as a whole. This is aimed at helping creators understand which content is resonating with what demographic of their audience.

The social media platform will also showcase the content which has driven the most followers to the creators' account. Within the Followers section of Insights, Instagram will display the top performing content, including posts and Reels which have been the most effective in converting viewers into followers.

On this page, creators can also see their follower details such as follows, unfollows, and a chart that details the growth in the number of followers on Instagram in a specific time frame.

Lastly, there is a Viewers metric that was originally announced last year and will soon replace the existing Accounts Reached one. It will show the total engagement on the account and what's the driving force behind it, with insights based on the content type.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Update, Instagram Reel, Meta Platforms

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Update, Instagram Reel, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Instagram Announces Post-Level Demographics, Viewers Metric, and More Features for Creators
