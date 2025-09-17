Technology News
Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements

The Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses are expected to be one of the most important announcements at the event.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 September 2025 17:25 IST
Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements

Photo Credit: Meta Platforms

Meta Connect 2025 will begin with a keynote by CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Highlights
  • Meta Connect 2025 keynote begins at 5:30am IST
  • A new Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses may debut
  • Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses for athletes could also launch
Meta Connect 2025 is set to take place tomorrow (Thursday). It is the Mark Zuckerberg-led company's annual event, which serves as a platform for hardware-related announcements. Apart from this, Meta also usually unveils its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, developments in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and metaverse technologies. Product showcases also take place, while keynote sessions are held for developers to help them build new experiences for users.

Meta Connect 2025: Time, How to Watch Livestream

Meta Connect 2025 will be held from September 17–18. It will begin with a keynote by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg at 5 pm PT (5:30 am IST if you're watching in India). While it is usually an in-person event held at its headquarters in Menlo Park, Connect 2025 will also be livestreamed on the company's website. However, you'll need to register for it, which is free of cost.

Apart from this, viewers with Meta Quest headsets can stream the event through Meta Horizon, the company's social platform for its AR and VR devices. It will also be available to watch on the Meta for Developers on Facebook.

Meta Connect 2025: Expected Announcements

Recently, Meta accidentally revealed some of the products that will be launching at Connect 2025 via a video on its YouTube page. While it was swiftly taken down, it gave us a glimpse at what to expect.

One of the most notable announcements is expected to be the new Meta smart glasses with a built-in display. As per the leaked video, the product will be called Meta Ray-Ban Display. It appears identical to the existing Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in terms of appearance, with a classic Wayfarer-style frame. However, a big differentiator is expected to be a heads-up display at the bottom of the right lens.

Leaks suggest the screen will enable users to view information, such as a map preview, chats with friends, and know more about the things they're looking at. It is expected to be controlled via gestures, taking advantage of the rumoured sEMG Wristband that will accompany the Meta Ray-Ban Display.

Apart from this, the video also indicated the launch of the rumoured Oakley Meta Sphaera. It is a pair of smart glasses expected to be geared towards cyclists and other athletes. The product is likely to have a centred camera for a more central PoV, as opposed to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which have a camera on the left temple.

Reports also suggest that Meta could finally provide more information about the much-anticipated Asus ROG "Tarius" VR headset.

Meanwhile, the company has already confirmed that the Connect 2025 event will host a conversation between Chief Scientist of Reality Labs Michael Abrash and Richard Newcombe, Vice President of Reality Labs Research, where the two executives will talk about the “future of glasses with contextual AI, and how Meta is poised to transform the future of computing.”

Further reading: Meta Connect 2025, Meta Connect, Meta Platforms, Ray Ban Meta Glasses, Meta Smart Glasses, Smart Glasses, AR, VR
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit
